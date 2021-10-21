The immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 3,585.31 million by 2028 from US$ 2,171.61 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028

New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunohistochemistry Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application ; Product ; End User, and Geography." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176788/?utm_source=GNW

61 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing geriatric population, and rising R&D investments by biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies are the key factors driving the market. However, the limitations associated with immunohistochemistry are hindering the market growth.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) refers to an important application of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies for tissue determination and distribution of antigens of a particular disease.It is majorly used to detect several infectious disorders such as dengue, hepatitis, and AIDS.



Immunohistochemistry helps diagnose chronic medical conditions like obesity, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), 37.6 million people across the globe had HIV in 2020. 35.9 million were adults, and 1.7 million were children (<15 years old). An estimated 1.5 million individuals worldwide acquired HIV in 2020. According to the HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), in 2018, 1.1 million US residents were infected with HIV, whereas APAC registered 5.2 million HIV-infected population. According to the European CDC, ~2 million people in Europe were infected with HIV in 2018.

Diabetes is prevailing at a high rate in the geriatric population worldwide.The prevalence of diabetes is more in overweight and obese people.



As per data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, ~30.3 million people, representing 94% of the population of the US, were diabetic. Among these, ~23.1 million people were diagnosed with diabetes, while ~7.2 million had not undergone a proper diagnostic procedure.

The obesity rates have been increasing rapidly in developed as well as developing economies across the globe.Factors such as unhealthy lifestyles and sedentary life are significant factors for the rise in the number of obese individuals.



As per the data published by National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), the prevalence of obesity is expected to be around 39.8%, affecting about 93.3 million US adults between the years 2015 to 2016. The incidence of obesity was significantly high among middle-aged adults (42.7%) compared to younger adults (35.7%). The increase in the number of obese people in the US has also led to rising healthcare expenditure.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) include cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, coronary heart disease, and other conditions.It is the most significant cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide.



According to the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, every year, cardiovascular diseases cause 3.9 million deaths and more than 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). CVDs account for 45.0% of all deaths in Europe and 37.0% of deaths in the EU. Furthermore, as per the American Heart Association (AHA) 2019 statistics, 121.5 million adults in the US—which is around half of the US adult population—suffer from cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, there has been a rise in cancer incidence and mortality rates worldwide, making cancer the leading cause of death. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, cancer was the cause of approximately 9.6 million deaths worldwide.

Moreover, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US. Similarly, in China, as per the data revealed by WHO, ~4.3 million new cancer cases were detected, and 2.9 million cancer deaths were recorded in 2018. Such an increase in the incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to create a demand for immunoassay tests worldwide.



Product Insights

Based on product, the global immunohistochemistry market is segmented into antibodies, equipment, reagents, and kits.In 2020, the antibodies segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the reagents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.In immunohistochemistry, antibodies provide extremely high identification precision at the protein level, with better sensitivity and localization at the cellular or even subcellular scale.



In the immunohistochemistry market, companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. provide antibodies for better analysis of the assays, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Application Insights

Based on application, the immunohistochemistry market is segmented into diagnostics and drug testing.The diagnostics segment held a larger market share in 2021.



Moreover, the same segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the immunohistochemistry market due to the increasing use of IHC to diagnose various chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and nephrological diseases. The increase in the detection and diagnosis of different medical conditions worldwide is expected to drive the segment’s growth.



End User Insights

Based on end user, the immunohistochemistry market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and others.The hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to continue dominating the market by 2028.



The hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the immunohistochemistry market due to the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to the hospitals are among the essential parts of the healthcare system of any country. Technological advancements aid hospitals in diagnosing and treating various disorders related to cardio, neuro, HIV, Hepatitis, oncology, and others.

