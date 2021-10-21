Kitron: Attachment to previous notification of allocation of options to primary insiders

English Norwegian

(2021-10-21) Reference is made to the stock exchange notification made public by Kitron ASA ("Kitron") on 20 October 2021 at 17:16 (CEST) regarding allocation of options to primary insiders. Attached are the notification of the same transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.



Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com

