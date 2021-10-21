Corizon Health Wins Renewal for Calhoun County Detention Center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today the company was awarded a renewal of the health services contract with the Calhoun County Detention Center in Battle Creek, Michigan for an additional three years. This is the fourth contract awarded to Corizon in the last four weeks.



“Our 20-year relationship with Corizon and the mutual understanding of the importance of working together to face challenges has been very effective over the tenure of this contract,” said Assistant County Administrator Brad Wilcox.

The new contract award extends a long and successful partnership with the Calhoun County Detention Center and will be effective beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Corizon Health first began serving the Calhoun County facility in 1999. Since first earning the contract, the Corizon team has partnered with the County to achieve uninterrupted National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) accreditation for 20 years running and established thriving relationships with the County, focused on ongoing improvements to continuity of care when inmates are released to the community.

“It has been an honor to partner with the Calhoun County Detention Center over the last two decades,” said Bob Orrick, vice president of operations for Corizon. “We are excited to continue the relationship and build upon the successes that have been established.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health, based in Brentwood, TN, is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states, counties and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years.

