Radware Launches New Capabilities to Mitigate Encrypted DDoS Attacks Without Compromising Business Needs

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ®, (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today launched new encrypted protection capabilities as part of its DDoS protection solution. The new capabilities offer enterprises, carriers, and service providers unmatched protection from SSL DDoS attacks, enabling them to maximize visibility and control, and customize their cyber defense strategies against encrypted DDoS attacks. The advanced capabilities, which are part of Radware’s DefensePro® and Cloud DDoS Protection Services, include multiple decryption and mitigation options for a higher level of security. It’s now easier to detect and remediate attacks, manage keys, and reduce latency issues without sacrificing user privacy.

The rise in fraud and hacking activities as well as evolving privacy regulations have driven organizations to use HTTPS and encrypted communication as a default communication method. While traffic encryption is important for maintaining security and user privacy, it has also opened the door to a new generation of powerful encrypted DDoS attacks. The attacks simulate seemingly legitimate traffic that overwhelms and degrades destination servers, making them unavailable to human users.

“Traditional SSL attack protection solutions typically offer organizations one option that requires full decryption of all HTTPS packets, which cannot be done at scale, adds constant latency, and requires sharing of certificates,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s chief operating officer. “Radware’s SSL DDoS protection solution, on the other hand, is more comprehensive and scalable, while providing a higher level of security. It’s built to account for multiple user scenarios, so each organization can tailor its defense strategy based on its unique technology requirements, business priorities, and privacy needs.”



Radware’s solution includes Keyless SSL Protection, which provides SSL attack detection, characterization, and mitigation without requiring SSL decryption. In addition to Keyless SSL Protection, Radware now delivers additional user options, including Selective Full SSL Protection, which minimizes latency and interruptions to legitimate user sessions by applying decryption only when under attack and only to suspicious sessions.

Radware’s SSL DDoS protection solution supports the common versions of SSL and TLS, and protects against all major types of encrypted attacks, including SSL Negotiation Floods, SSL vulnerabilities, HTTPS Floods, and encrypted web attacks. For more information, listen to a webinar entitled “How to Protect from SSL Attacks Without Compromising Your Business.”



About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say that this advanced solution makes it easier to detect and remediate attacks, manage keys, and reduce latency issues, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contacts:

Gerri Dyrek

Radware

Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com



