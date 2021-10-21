Global medical telepresence robots market size to record 16.50% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global medical telepresence robots market size was worth USD 205.2 million in 2020 and is likely to reach a valuation of USD 597.7 million by the year 2027, exhibiting a y-o-y growth rate of 16.50% during the study duration.

A granular analysis of the market segmentations alongside their respective contribution towards the overall industry remuneration is also encompassed in the document. The research report also talks about the major companies operating in this business space, highlighting the business-centric strategies deployed by each contender to acquire a competitive lead.

Beneficial attributes associated with the product such as high efficiency during virtual meetings and flexibility have impelled the demand for such technology among enterprises and healthcare applications, which in turn is a key factor propelling the growth of global medical telepresence robots industry.

Telepresence robots are usually equipped with accelerators, sensors, and video conferencing technologies which can be remotely monitored. The technology essentially offers a virtual presence of a human and is equipped with tablets, wheel-based moving stand, and other facilitates.

The device is known to streamline communication between people at various remote locations. Moreover, these robots use high-speed internet connection for multimedia applications, which in turn is stimulating the overall industry outlook.

Technological advancements in this business space are also paving the way towards increased product penetration. In January 2018 for instance, Suitable Technologies introduced a BeamPro 2 robot that helps to improve communication in an organization.

Technical complexities associated with the product owing to lack of proper planning and high frequency of operational failures could act as a bottleneck to global medical telepresence robots industry expansion.

A summary of the regional outlook

The global scope of operations of this market space involves regions such as Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific currently accounts for the largest share in global medical telepresence robots industry is likely to continue showing robust growth in the ensuing years. Escalating investments in the healthcare sector is favoring the regional market outlook.

Meanwhile, North America is also deemed to develop as a major revenue generator for this industry vertical, primarily due to availability of advanced network infrastructure and widespread adoption of advanced technologies.

Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market Component Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Head

Microphone Speaker Display Camera

Body

Sensor and Control System Power Source Others

Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Mobile

Stationary

Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market Application Reach (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Homecare

Enterprise

Healthcare

Education

Others

Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market Geographical Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

SuperDroid Robots

Amy Robotics Co. Ltd.

Qihan Technology Co. Ltd.

InTouch Technologies Inc.

VGo Communications Inc.

Mantaro Networks Inc.

Suitable Technologies

Inbot Technology Ltd.

Double Robotics

Anybots Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Medical Telepresence robots Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Medical Telepresence robots Market, by Component Type, 2019-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Medical Telepresence robots Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Medical Telepresence robots Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Medical Telepresence robots Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Medical Telepresence robots Market Dynamics

3.1. Medical Telepresence robots Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Enhanced operational efficiency in enterprises due to the virtual meeting

3.1.1.2. High demand from the healthcare industry

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Technical complexities leading to operational failures

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Advancement in robotic technology

Chapter 4. Global Medical Telepresence robots Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market, by Component Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market by Component Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component Type 2018-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Medical Telepresence robots Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Head

• Camera

• Display

• Speaker

• Microphone

5.4.2. Body

• Power Source

• Sensors and control system

• Others

Chapter 6. Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market, by Type

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Medical Telepresence robots Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Stationary

6.3.2. Mobile

Chapter 7. Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market, by Application

b. Market Snapshot

7.1. Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.2. Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Million)

7.3. Medical Telepresence robots Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Education

7.3.2. Healthcare

7.3.3. Enterprise

7.3.4. Homecare

7.3.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market, Regional Analysis

