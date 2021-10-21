Forescout and Tanium Join Forces to Provide the Industry’s First Real-Time Cybersecurity Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. and KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout, the leader in Enterprise of Things security, and Tanium, provider of endpoint management and security built for the world’s most demanding IT environments, today announced a strategic partnership to drive a fundamental shift in the cybersecurity industry by introducing a new paradigm for real-time visibility and control across the extended enterprise: campus, datacenter, remote workers, cloud, mobile, OT and IoT.



The continued rise in severity and number of cyberattacks has shown that current security controls are insufficient to protect most organizations. Legacy solutions and security approaches have not kept up with broader trends in the industry: sophisticated adversaries are targeting increasingly complex, heterogenous compute environments while security teams are inundated by incidents and false positives that they cannot triage.

By combining industry leading endpoint and network solutions, Tanium and Forescout are pioneering a cybersecurity platform that provides visibility and control in real-time, at the edge, across all enterprise-connected devices. An integration is in the planning stages for release later this year and will provide the following proactive capabilities to meaningfully reduce an organization’s attack surface and comprehensively respond to threats and attacks as they happen.

Comprehensive, real-time asset discovery and inventory: Customers to achieve a complete 360-degree view of their enterprise environment by combining centralized network visibility and distributed endpoint visibility.

Attack surface management: Real-time risk assessment and remediation of endpoint posture to harden devices, along with segmentation policies to enforce least-privilege network connectivity that enables a true Zero Trust architecture.

Rapid visibility and control: Automatically assess posture and enforce compliance, identify known vulnerabilities and indicators of compromise, quarantine at-risk devices, remediate problems, and allow endpoints back onto the network with appropriate network segmentation policies, all enforced from a single platform. From comply to connect without ever losing context.



About Forescout



Forescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides one of the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platforms at scale across IT, IoT and OT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with extensive device intelligence, data and policies to allow organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. Don’t just see it. Secure it.

The Enterprise of Things – Secured. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

About Tanium

Tanium offers real-time endpoint visibility and control that is built for the world’s most demanding IT environments. Many of the world’s largest and most sophisticated organizations, including nearly half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and multiple branches of the US Armed Forces rely on Tanium to make confident decisions, operate efficiently and effectively, and remain resilient against disruption. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of “Top 100 Private Companies in Cloud Computing” for six consecutive years and ranked 4th on FORTUNE’s list of the “Best Workplaces in Technology 2020.”

Visit us at www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

