New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dolomite Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176782/?utm_source=GNW

It also has vital application in the agriculture sector due to its ability to act as a soil conditioner and to balance the soil pH.



The oil & gas, chemicals, rubber, mining & metals, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are among other important end users of this substance.As these industries are witnessing considerable growth, especially in developing economies, the demand for dolomite is also growing continuously.



However, adverse effects of mining activities on environment remain a concern for dolomite producers.



Based on end-use industry, the global dolomite market is segmented into agriculture, animal feed, ceramics and glass, iron and steel, construction, and others.The iron and steel segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



The iron and steel industry is highly driven by the growth of segments such as defense, heavy engineering, energy, and construction. The ever-increasing demand from these sectors owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, and South and Central America, is a major factor contributing to high demand for dolomite in the world, which is boosting the market growth.



Based on region, the dolomite market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global dolomite market.



The rapid growth of industrialization is driving investments in transport infrastructure in this region.Further, a rise in refractories production is propelling the demand for dolomite in the iron and steel industries in Asia Pacific.



The region is home to the largest economies such as China and India, which are among the world’s largest consumers of refractories.China is a major producer of steel in the world, while India is witnessing an exponential growth in infrastructure.



Thus, these factors are providing several growth opportunities for the dolomite market players in region.



Beihai Group; Calcinor; Essel Mining & Industries Limited; JFE GROUP; INCA MINING; LHOIST GROUP; Sibelco; RHI Magnesita GmbH; Arihant Min chem; and Omya AG are among the key companies in the global dolomite market.



The size of overall dolomite market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the dolomite market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176782/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________