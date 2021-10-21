India Outbound Tourism Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Outbound Tourism Market on the Rise Post the COVID-19 Pandemic and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's outbound tourism market is set to surpass US$ 40 billion by 2026 with an impressive double-digit growth rate during the forecast period 2021 - 2026.

India's outbound tourism market report is based on comprehensive research of the entire India outbound tourism market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the India outbound tourism market. The report provides historical market data for 2019 - 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to India's outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of the visits, and main destination markets. The report provides a clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound tourism market.

Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the Indian outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 10 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Total India Outbound Travelers Departures Historical and Forecast Data (Volume), 2019 - 2026

3. Total Indian Outbound Travelers Market Size Historical and Forecast Data (Value), 2019 - 2026

4. Major Factors Influencing the Market Growth and Challenges Within the Industry

4.1 Market Growth Drivers

4.2 Market Challenges

5. Top 10 Most Visited Countries by Indian Travelers, Market Size, Purpose of Visits and Forecast Data, 2019 - 2026

5.1 Maldives

5.1.1 India Outbound Travelers Departures to Maldives Historical and Forecast Data (Volume), 2019 - 2026

5.1.2 India Outbound Travelers Market Size to Maldives Historical and Forecast Data (Value), 2019 - 2026

5.1.3 Information on Indian Travelers Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast, 2019 - 2026

5.2 United Arab Emirates(UAE)

5.3 United States

5.4 Thailand

5.5 Switzerland

5.6 Qatar

5.7 Canada

5.8 United Kingdom

5.9 France

5.10 Oman

