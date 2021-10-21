New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Ingredient Type ; Sources, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176778/?utm_source=GNW

However, stringent regulatory frameworks are restricting the market growth.

Cosmetics are products made to apply to the skin and hair to cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or improving appearance.Amid the active ingredients usually used in this type of preparation, there is a global trend of incorporating vegetable source products due to their commercial appeal, safety, and rich composition, often related with a synergistic or multifunctional effect.



Botanical extracts are high in secondary metabolites that exist in plants with high structural diversity.Both flavonoids and non-flavonoids are related to interesting cosmetic properties like photoprotection, anti-aging, moisturizing, antioxidant, astringent, anti-irritant, and antimicrobial activity.



With their bioactive components and pharmacologic actions, these bioactive ingredients have been shown to provide dermatologic benefits with potential applications for skin rejuvenation, photoprotection, wound healing, and more.

The cosmetic bioactive ingredients market has been segmented based on ingredient type and source.Based on ingredient type, the market is further segmented into probiotics and prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, carotenoids and antioxidants, plant extracts, minerals, amino acids, proteins and peptides, and others.



The amino acids segment is expected to hold largest share of the market in 2021.However, the plant extracts segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.



Based on source, the cosmetic bioactive ingredients market is segmented into plant, animal, and microbial.The plant segment would hold largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the microbial segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2021 to 2028.

Pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and manufacturing organizations are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the cosmetic bioactive ingredients market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176778/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________