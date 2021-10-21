Vantage Hemp Co. to Attend the SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America 2021 Tradeshow

Greeley, Colorado., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co., an industry-leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade CBD extracts, solidifies its position in the global supply chain by attending the leading tradeshow for the nutraceutical industry. SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America is being held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV from October 25-28, 2021.

Members of the Vantage Hemp team including Deepank Utkhede, Chief Operating Officer, Christian Santi, Director of Sales, and Josh Murphy, Channel Sales Manager, will be in attendance at booth #2454 from 10:00 am-5:30 pm October 27-28. The company will be exhibiting its contract manufacturing capabilities and CBD extracts.

Vantage Hemp has recently launched their new contract manufacturing services to include white labeling and bulk formations for its clients. Vantage Hemp’s senior leadership understands the challenges of launching new products and how identifying the correct contract manufacturer can have a significant impact on the success and timing of a product development program. Christian Santi, Director of Sales, says, “If contract manufacturers and ingredient producers wish to participate in the evolving industry ecosystem, then it is incumbent upon them to clearly articulate and substantiate their value proposition to emerging companies, from which an increasing portion of the early-stage pipeline originates. In the current industry climate, considering its significant potential impact on a product’s commercial success, Vantage Hemp’s robust contract manufacturing and ingredient production programs should be considered a competitive asset… not a commodity.”

Vantage Hemp will also be hosting an exclusive industry and media event for SupplySide West attendees on November 5, 2021, which includes a virtual tour of their extraction facilities that span 60,000 sq ft. and are located in Greeley, Colorado.

To book a meeting with Vantage Hemp at SupplySide West or for more information on contract manufacturing services, contact christian@vantagehemp.com or visit https://vantagehemp.com/. For media inquiries, contact Fatema Bhabrawala at fbhahrawala@marigoldpr.com or by phone at 1-877-681-5541.

About Vantage Hemp Co.

With large-scale high-volume extraction facilities, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. is an industry leader in CBD extraction. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and having a meticulous focus on every detail of extraction, Vantage Hemp consistently delivers pharmaceutical grade, GMP compliant CBD extracts (including full-spectrum oil, distillate and isolate) that companies can trust. Vantage Hemp’s contract manufacturing services offer a broad range of benefits as they operate with integrity and abide by stringent pharmaceutical-production standards to provide quality products to their partners. https://vantagehemp.com/

