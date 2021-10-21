GZ6G Technologies Announces Uplist to OTCQB Venture Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), the next generation wireless smart venue engagement technology, and venue data analytics company for large venues, focused on customers’ experience, game day venue intelligence, data insights and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance stadiums, airports, universities and cities’ capabilities to connect and manage communication with thousands of fans, customers and visitors simultaneously, has today announced that its OTCQB market quotation has been approved and came into effect at market open on October 20, 2021. The “GZIC” ticker symbol is now quoted on OTCQB.



Coleman Smith, CEO, commented, “Trading on OTCQB is an important achievement for our Company, providing increased transparency to both existing and prospective shareholders. In combination with plans underway for ongoing corporate growth through the balance of the fiscal year, the Company believes a listing on the QB Tier will allow our exciting story to reach a greater investment audience. Increasing exposure to a wider investment community has been a key milestone for the Company in 2021.”

OTCQB is a venture market operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc., designed for developing companies in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for OTCQB quotes, companies must be current in their disclosure filings, have audited financial statements and undergo an annual validation and management certification process. Companies must also meet minimum bid testing and other financial terms. OTCQB is recognized as an established public market by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and provides current public information to investors in need of securities analysis, valuation and trading.

Having achieved the significant goals of up-listing to OTCQB and becoming a fully reporting SEC issuer this quarter, the Company expects to be able to take the next steps in its operating plan for fiscal 2021 and 2022.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solution for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few.

MEDIA Contact: Peter Malecha

peter.m@greenzebra.net

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

