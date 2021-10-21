Integra Intersects 1.51 g/t AuEq Over 160.33 m, 1.50 g/t AuEq Over 115.52 m and 12.85 g/t AuEq Over 5.19 m at Sullivan Gulch

Drill results from Sullivan Gulch located at the DeLamar Deposit include:

IDM-21-201 0.66 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and 65.92 g/t silver (“Ag”) (1.51 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”)) over 160.33 meters (“m”) Including 1.32 g/t Au and 286.00 g/t Ag (5.00 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m Including 2.20 g/t Au and 217.00 g/t Ag (4.99 g/t AuEq) over 3.04 m Including 0.55 g/t Au and 342.00 g/t Ag (4.95 g/t AuEq) over 1.98 m Including 5.11 g/t Au and 63.25 g/t Ag (5.92 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m



IDM-21-202 0.55 g/t Au and 34.51 Ag (1.00 g/t AuEq) over 124.06 m Including 1.59 g/t Au and 466.00 g/t Ag (7.59 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m Including 0.29 g/t Au and 444.00 g/t Ag (6.01 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m



IDM-21-203 12.04 g/t Au and 63.02 g/t Ag (12.85 g/t AuEq) over 5.19 m 0.66 g/t Au and 65.51 g/t Ag (1.50 g/t AuEq) over 115.52 m Including 0.27 g/t Au and 606.00 g/t Ag (8.07 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m Including 1.74 g/t Au and 606.00 g/t Ag (9.54 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m Including 4.55 g/t Au and 339.87 g/t Ag (8.93 g/t AuEq) over 4.57 m Including 6.65 g/t Au and 11.38 g/t Ag (6.80 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m



These drill results were completed as part of a metallurgical drill program designed to further optimize unoxidized material from Sullivan Gulch for future studies.

Drilling to date at Sullivan Gulch has delineated mineralization extending over a strike length of 1,000 m with a width of 200 m and a depth of 350 m.

The PFS remains scheduled for completion in Q4 2021.

To view a video of President and CEO George Salamis discussing the drill results, click on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ptJtUQCSUY

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce drill results from an ongoing metallurgical drill program at the DeLamar Project (“DeLamar” or the “Project”). The drill results announced today are from Sullivan Gulch, a target east-southeast of the DeLamar Deposit. Metallurgical drilling at Sullivan Gulch has been designed to further optimize and potentially include additional mineralized material from Sullivan Gulch in future studies.

“Sullivan Gulch continues to be an exciting target for the Company, typically characterized by long widths of well-distributed mineralization. While a portion of mineralized material from Sullivan Gulch will be included in the upcoming Pre-feasibility Study, this drill program was designed to further understand the metallurgy at Sullivan Gulch and demonstrate the potential to add additional mineralized material from Sullivan Gulch to future studies on the DeLamar Project,” stated George Salamis, Integra’s President and CEO. “Sullivan Gulch remains open at depth and along strike to the south. The potential inclusion of additional mineralized material from Sullivan Gulch, subject to further optimization work, has the potential to increase future production profiles and mine life. Today’s drill results, along with drill results released in 2018 and 2019 from Sullivan Gulch, continue to showcase consistent runs of more than 100 m grading over 1 g/t AuEq.”

The following table highlights selected intercepts from the Sullivan Gulch drill results announced today:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) g/t Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq IDM-21-200 171.30 197.05 25.75 0.13 86.72 1.25 including 172.82 174.65 1.83 0.17 755.00 9.89 including 195.68 197.05 1.37 0.22 231.00 3.20 IDM-21-200 246.89 251.92 5.03 0.12 116.89 1.62 IDM-21-201 170.38 330.71 160.33 0.66 65.92 1.51 including 197.82 199.34 1.52 1.32 286.00 5.00 including 220.68 223.72 3.04 2.20 217.00 4.99 including 278.13 280.11 1.98 0.55 342.00 4.95 including 318.21 319.74 1.53 5.11 63.25 5.92 IDM-21-202 103.02 227.08 124.06 0.55 34.51 1.00 including 146.30 147.83 1.53 1.59 466.00 7.59 including 224.03 225.55 1.52 0.29 444.00 6.01 IDM-21-203 0.00 5.19 5.19 12.04 63.02 12.85 IDM-21-203 208.79 324.31 115.52 0.66 65.51 1.50 including 213.36 214.88 1.52 0.27 606.00 8.07 including 233.17 234.70 1.53 1.74 606.00 9.54 including 247.50 252.07 4.57 4.55 339.87 8.93 including 272.80 274.32 1.52 6.65 11.38 6.80





(1) Downhole thickness; true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 70% conversion ratio) (2) Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ÷ 77.70) (3) Intervals reported are uncapped

To view a cross section of Sullivan Gulch, click on the link below:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/sg_xn_investor_vfinal.pdf

To view a drill plan map of Sullivan Gulch, click on the link below:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/drill_collar_location_-_dm_-_full_extent_vfinal.pdf

The mineralization at Sullivan Gulch is largely hosted by porphyritic rhyolite and latite units, capped by a banded rhyolite formation, all of which are of mid-Miocene age. The gold-silver mineralization itself consists of a zone of moderately intense low-sulphidation epithermal veining, clay alteration and related disseminated sulphides (mostly pyrite). Drilling to date at Sullivan Gulch has delineated mineralization extending over a strike length of 1,000 m with a width of 200 m and a depth of 350 m. Induced polarization (“IP”) indicates the potential for mineralization to extend a further 900 m to the south.

Current Drill Status

The Company currently has 2 drill rigs in operation at the DeLamar Project. One drill rig continues to test the high-grade vein system below Florida Mountain. The second drill rig is located at War Eagle Mountain, drilling into the basement granite for the first time.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedure

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project, including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are submitted directly to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analysis of gold is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 1 assay ton aliquot. Gold results over 5 g/t are re-run using a gravimetric finish. Silver analysis is performed using ICP for results up to 100 g/t on a 5 acid digestion, with a fire assay, gravimetric finish for results over 100 g/t silver.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Integra’s Vice President Exploration, and Timothy D. Arnold (PE, SME), Integra’s Chief Operating Officer, both of Reno, Nevada. Each is a “Qualified Person” (“QP”) as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the delivery of a Pre-feasibility Study in Q4 2021. For additional information, please reference the “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold – Silver Project, Owyhee County, Idaho, USA (October 22, 2019).”

