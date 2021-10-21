Global Facial Serum Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Avon Products, Chanel and Shiseido Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facial Serum Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the facial serum market and it is poised to grow by $261.38 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. The report on the facial serum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by portfolio extension to include products with different properties and rising sales of premium products and growing middle-class aspirational spending.



The facial serum market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The facial serum market is segmented as below:

By Product

Eye serum

Blemish and acne treatment serums

Face sunscreen serums

Face moisturizing serums

Facial self-tanning serums

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the aging population as one of the prime reasons driving the facial serum market growth during the next few years.



The report on facial serum market covers the following areas:

Facial serum market sizing

Facial serum market forecast

Facial serum market industry analysis

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facial serum market vendors that include Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the facial serum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Eye serum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Blemish and acne treatment serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Face sunscreen serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Face moisturizing serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Facial self-tanning serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

CHANEL Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78mcqc