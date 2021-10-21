Global Facial Serum Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Avon Products, Chanel and Shiseido Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facial Serum Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the facial serum market and it is poised to grow by $261.38 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. The report on the facial serum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by portfolio extension to include products with different properties and rising sales of premium products and growing middle-class aspirational spending.
The facial serum market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.
The facial serum market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Eye serum
- Blemish and acne treatment serums
- Face sunscreen serums
- Face moisturizing serums
- Facial self-tanning serums
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the aging population as one of the prime reasons driving the facial serum market growth during the next few years.
The report on facial serum market covers the following areas:
- Facial serum market sizing
- Facial serum market forecast
- Facial serum market industry analysis
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facial serum market vendors that include Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the facial serum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Eye serum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Blemish and acne treatment serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Face sunscreen serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Face moisturizing serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Facial self-tanning serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avon Products Inc.
- Beiersdorf AG
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Kao Corp.
- LOreal SA
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
11. Appendix
