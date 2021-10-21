United States $10+ Bn Insulin Delivery Devices Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2027

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size, Analysis, Insights, Trends, Share Outlook, Opportunities, Companies and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market is expected to surpass US$ 10 billion by 2027.

This new report provides an in-depth assessment of the U.S insulin delivery devices market dynamics, opportunities, future road-map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report presents the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation and future outlook for insulin delivery devices in the United States.

The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2019 - 2020 and an illustrative forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for insulin delivery devices in the United States.

The United States insulin delivery devices market is one of the high-growth evolving industries with potential opportunities throughout 2027. The report delivers an all-around analysis of the overall number of patients with diabetes in the United States. Moreover, the report provides deep insights on type 1, type 2, and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes patients' data.

Additionally, this report provides overall insulin delivery devices users' insights and up-to-date market size with more focus on their product categories such as Insulin Pump, Insulin Pen, Insulin Syringe, Insulin Inhaler, and Insulin Jet Injector.

Additionally, this up-to-date market report describes the latest features reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory framework of the United States insulin delivery devices market. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership deals, licensing, and exclusive agreement are analyzed in detail. The report also delivers an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, drivers, and restraining forces that influence the growth of the U.S insulin delivery devices market.



The report also analyses detailed profiles of innovative and leading players with information on business overview, product portfolio, and the latest developments.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

What is the current size of the overall insulin delivery devices market in the United States?

How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2027?

How big is the United States insulin delivery devices market?

What is the total insulin delivery devices users volume in the United States?

What are the key marketed insulin delivery devices available in the United States?

What are the major drivers of the United States insulin delivery devices market?

What are the major inhibitors of the United States insulin delivery devices market?

What is the reimbursement pattern of the United States insulin delivery devices market?

What is the regulatory framework of the United States insulin delivery devices market?

Which companies make insulin delivery devices?

Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?

The Leading Companies for the United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market are Listed Below:

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care

Insulet Corporation

Sooil Development

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Owen Mumford

Companion Medical

Diabnext

Digital Medics Pty Ltd.

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Diamesco Co., Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

Abbott Diabetes Care

Smith's Medical, Inc.

Arkray, Inc

Trividia Health, Inc

MHC Medical Products, LLC

Home Aide Diagnostics, Inc

Advocate Meters (Pharma Supply, Inc.)

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

UltiMed, Inc

AdvaCare Pharma USA, LLC

Allison Medical, Inc

Cardinal Health, Inc

MannKind Corporation

Insujet

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Diabetes Population (2019 - 2027): An Analysis

2.1 Overall Diabetes Population

2.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes

2.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.3 Newly Diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes

3. United States Insulin Delivery Devices Users Analysis (2019 - 2027)

3.1 Overall Insulin Delivery Users Snapshot

3.2 Insulin Pump Users

3.2.1 Type 1 Diabetes Insulin Pump Users

3.2.2 Type 2 Diabetes Insulin Pump Users

3.3 Insulin Pen Users

3.3.1 Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Users

3.3.2 Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Users

3.3.3 Smart Insulin Pen Users

3.4 Insulin Pen Segment - (Reusable, Prefilled, Smart Insulin Pen) Users Share

3.5 Insulin Syringe Users

3.6 Insulin Inhaler Users

3.7 Insulin Jet Injector Users

4. United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size and Forecast (2019 - 2027)

4.1 Overall Insulin Delivery Devices Market Snapshot

4.2 Insulin Delivery Devices Segment - (Insulin Pump, Insulin Pen, Insulin Syringe, Insulin Inhaler, Insulin Jet Injector) Market Share

4.3 Insulin Pump Market Size

4.4 Insulin Pen Market Size

4.4.1 Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market

4.4.2 Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Market

4.4.3 Smart Insulin Pen Market

4.5 Insulin Pen Segment - (Reusable, Prefilled and Smart Insulin Pen) Market Share

4.6 Insulin Syringe Market Size

4.7 Insulin Inhaler Market Size

4.8 Insulin Jet Injector Market Size

5. Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges of the United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market

5.1 Market Growth Drivers

5.2 Market Challenges

6. Regulatory Framework of the United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market

7. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market

7.1 Insulin Pump

7.2 Insulin Pen

7.3 Insulin Syringe

7.4 Insulin Inhaler

7.5 Insulin Jet Injector

8. Major Deals Happening in the Insulin Delivery Devices Market

8.1 Collaboration Deals

8.2 Licensing Agreement

8.3 Exclusive Agreement

8.4 Partnerships Deal

9. Key Companies Analysis

9.1 Business Overview

9.2 Product Portfolios

9.3 Latest Development

