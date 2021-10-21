New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cleanroom Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Construction Type, End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176774/?utm_source=GNW

However, the complexity and high costs associated with cleanrooms are hindering the market growth.

Cleanroom is controlled environment that has a low level of pollutants such as air-borne microbes and particles, dust, aerosols, which contaminate the surrounding area. Industries use cleanroom technology to avoid the adverse effects that can be caused by the air pollutants and small particles in the product manufacturing process.

Governments and private organizations have pumped funds to support research for niche healthcare products.Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure is another factor boosting the growth of the cleanroom technology market.



As per the report of the National Health Service (NHS), per capita health expenditure on health research, medical services, and central & other health services in England was increased to US$ 2,800 in 2016 from about US$ 2,500 in 2012. Moreover. continuous developments in the research in the country would drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Besides, the pharmaceutical industry in Italy has grown dramatically in the past seven years.The export of pharmaceutical products from 2010 to 2017 has grown at a rate of 26% per year.



The industry in the country is significantly driven by the investments in the innovation of the supply chain. In 2019, the pharmaceutical sector increased a production value of over €34 billion, growing progressively in recent years.



Type Insights

Based on type, the global cleanroom technology market is bifurcated into equipment and consumable.In 2020, the consumable segment held a larger share of the market.



However, the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.Cleanroom consumables are witnessing rise in demand for manufacturing quality products.



Product manufacturing industries often face contaminations in machinery, product flow, raw material, and personnel. Cleanroom technology helps in protecting the manufacturing processes and final products from contamination.



Construction Type Insights

Based on construction type, the cleanroom technology market is segmented into standard cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets.The standard cleanrooms segment held the largest market share in 2021.



However, the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period as the Hardwall cleanrooms hold higher pressure differentials than softwall cleanrooms to prevent particulate intrusion.Hardwalls are built with permanent infrastructure, services, and fabric.



A hardwall cleanroom provides the highest level of control, particularly when built with a recirculating air system rather than a single-pass system. In October 2019, Helvoet increased its cleanroom capacity in the Netherlands by installing new hardwall ISO 7 for its diagnostics customers.



End User Insights

Based on end user, the cleanroom technology market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and others.The pharmaceutical industry segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to dominate the market by 2028.



The pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period due to the presence of many biopharmaceutical companies, which leads to the high production of pharmaceutical products worldwide. Cleanroom technology is crucial for manufacturing sterile pharmaceutical products as it ensures the prevention of product contamination and operator’s safety when handling highly potent drug substances.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global cleanroom technology market are the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), and Nordic Association of Cleanroom Technology.

