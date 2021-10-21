Dynamix Unveils Their Strategic DeFi Solution to Market Token Problems

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic International Limited (Dynamix) has announced the design of a Smart Contract to provide an alternative to market token problems. Following an in-depth analysis of DeFi and Smart Contracts, the company identified three problems - low rewards, selling fees, and no buy-back plan. To address this, the team designed and developed a smart contract to solve all the related issues.

The system's native token, $DYNA, includes an intelligent algorithm that automatically adjusts the taxes on the transaction. The algorithm boosts the number of rewards distributed as the number of token holders increases. Additionally, the smart contract also developed a dynamic tax system based on the "token holding time" – so that those who hold lesser tokens pay lesser tax.

The DeFi solution also has a buyback system, based on the number of TOKENS sold. The higher the number, the higher BUYBACK will be. All recovered tokens are burned. The company also has a marketing strategy in place to ensure that any new currency is pushed to the heights of its potential.

According to the CEO of Dynamix, Dan Nataf, "Our token evolves in function of what is happening during the course of the day. It is programmed to optimize the distribution of rewards according to the holders or to adjust taxes according to the time held. To conclude, our token will continue to surprise you."

The buyback plan is unique in that for Dynamix you get more returns for selling more tokens. By its design, the smart contract automatically calculates the purchase percentage to maintain the price of the token. When tokens are purchased via a buyback, they are burned and taken out of circulation.

Additionally, the dynamic token block has been audited by BrewLabs, a subsidiary of Healing Potion that provides paid due diligence in the form of audits for Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum and Matic tokenized projects within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Other features available for the token holders are: A Dynamix Swap branded decentralized exchange supported by the existing PancakeSwap liquidity pools, Banking services in the form of a cryptocurrency banking card.

About Dynamix

Dynamix International Limited is a UK-based company behind the Dynamix token and the smart contract that automates tax payments while guaranteeing more rewards for token holders. The core team is formed by a three-man team with vast experience in blockchain, Defi solutions, and smart contract deployment.

