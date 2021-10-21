Worldwide Industrial Automation Services Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Automation Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the industrial automation services market and it is poised to grow by $45.32 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report on the industrial automation services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for the main automation contractor and increasing focus on predictive maintenance.
The industrial automation services market analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the lack of technical expertise as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation services market growth during the next few years.
The report on industrial automation services market covers the following areas:
- Industrial automation services market sizing
- Industrial automation services market forecast
- Industrial automation services market industry analysis
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation services market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the industrial automation services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Project engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Maintenance and support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Operational services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consulting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- FANUC Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlvsdt