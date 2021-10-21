Worldwide Diltiazem Industry to 2028 - Increase in Cardiovascular Disease Incidence is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diltiazem Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Capsules, Injection, and Tablets); Application (Angina, Hypertension, and Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diltiazem market is projected to reach US$ 832.51 million by 2028 from US$ 369.95 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028.



The rising rate of coronavirus results in increased stress on the region's healthcare system, increasing the need for diagnostic tests in its healthcare system, encouraging the expansion of the sector in this region. As of 4 August 2021, the virus has affected over 51,859,200 people across the region and killed at least 1,137,425, as per Worldometer. Also, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the UK are the most affected European nations. As per the data given by Worldometer, till 4 August 2021, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and Germany recorded 6,178,632; 5,923,820; 4,523,310; 4,363,374; and 3,782,326; respectively. COVID-19 cases and the death counts are also huge in these nations.



Hypertension has been recorded in various cases and retrospective groups as a possible risk factor for the frequency and severity of new SARS-CoV-2-associated disease (COVID-19). Since the SARS-CoV-2's high infectivity rates, a possible interaction between COVID-19 and hypertension is worrisome. Diltiazem may be helpful to treat hypertension associated with COVID-19. Further, diltiazem was proclaimed to alleviate acute lung injury by suppressing neutrophilic oxidative stress, which may relieve acute lung injury in COVID-19 patients. Overall, diltiazem plays dual effects on hypertension-linked COVID-19 treatment by lowering high blood pressure and restraining NF-kb signaling pathway-related inflammation.



The region witnessed some shortfall at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis due to disruption in supply chain and demand due to lockdown announced by most European countries. Market players and end user lost their business due to the temporarily shutting down of industries in various regions. However, the diltiazem market witnessed growth during the pandemic as it is anticipated to inhibit viral growth and related hypertension. The global diltiazem market is segmented based on product type and application. Based on product type, In 2021, the tablets segment held the largest share of the market, by product. However, The capsules segment of Diltiazem market is also expected to witness fastest CAGR during 2021 to 2028. Moreover, based on application into angina, hypertension, and others. In 2021, the hypertension segment held the largest share of the market, by application. Whereas the Angina segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the coming years.



Reasons to buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the Diltiazem Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Root Canal, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Diltiazem Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Diltiazem Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Diltiazem Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Cardiovascular Disease Incidence

5.1.1 Increasing Elderly Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Side Effects of Diltiazem

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Developing Nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Recent Developments in Market

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Diltiazem Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Diltiazem Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Diltiazem Market , By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Diltiazem Market Analysis and forecasts to 2028 - Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Diltiazem Market Share by Product Type 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Capsules

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Capsules Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Injection

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Injection Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Tablets

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Tablet Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Diltiazem Market Analysis And Forecasts TO 2028 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Diltiazem Market Share by Application 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Angina

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Angina Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Hypertension

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hypertension Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Diltiazem Market Geographic Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Diltiazem Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Diltiazem Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Recent Growth Strategies In The Diltiazem Market



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 MYLAN N.V.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Pfizer Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Sandoz(Novartis AG)

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Zydus Cadila

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Glenmark

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Athenex

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8y3tk