New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Broadcast Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Technology, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176772/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing 5G deployment and growing interest of broadcasters in using 5G for video contribution back-up and a combination of bandwidth and low latency is bolstering the market growth.In the current scenario, vendors are moving from hardware-based infrastructure to software-based infrastructure due to the high cost of broadcasting hardware infrastructure, high maintenance cost, and frequent hardware upgrades.



The software-based infrastructure enables low-cost operation and easy maintenance.As broadcasters are starting to embrace software-defined infrastructure and are now using specialized software for the creation and management of broadcast-specific acquisition, editing, and distribution/storage functions, the broadcasting industry has been undergoing revolutionary innovations with technological developments to provide a better experience for users.



Advancements in technology, along with shifting consumer behavior, are revolutionizing streaming services.The demand for scalability and agility is triggering the adoption of cloud platforms in the broadcast industry and increasing demand for video viewing/interactive viewing has led to increase the adoption of cloud-based solutions and propelled the growth of the broadcast infrastructure market.



Moreover, increased government spending on cloud-based infrastructure, cloud-based solutions and managed services, and hybrid networks is anticipated to boost the broadcast infrastructure market growth. Growing security concerns and maintaining customer trust will encourage broadcasters to adopt new delivery models. All the advancements and developments are likely to have a significant positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.



In COVID-19 outbreak, enormous number of people working from home and spending more time online, day and night and accelerating the shift to digital.This demand for digital resources is stressing the systems of many software and platform organizations and inhibiting their ability to deliver services with quality and reliability.



To put this into perspective, since the start of the outbreak, there has been a greater than 60% increase in remote working in the US alone, TV streaming services have seen 85% growth, and demand for video conferencing has surged as consumers adopted it as their main source of communication with the outside world.However, the broadcast infrastructure market players are facing challenges in meeting the rising demand, owing to a halt in business operations in the last few months, a decline in production of various components, as well as restrictions on the supply chain.



On the other hand, due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, the manufacturers in the market were affected, leaving a negative impact on the market growth.



The broadcast infrastructure market is segmented based on component, technology, application, and geography.Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and service.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into digital broadcasting and analog broadcasting.Based on application, the market is segmented into OTT, terrestrial, satellite, IPTV, and others.



Geographically, the global broadcast infrastructure market is broadly segmented into North America (the US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, the Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM). In 2020, the APAC segment accounted for a significant share in the global market.



The key players operating in the global broadcast infrastructure market and profiled in the market study include Cisco Systems, Inc.; Clyde Broadcast Technology Ltd; CS Computer Systems Ltd.; Dacast Inc.; EVS Broadcast Equipment SA; Grass Valley Canada; Kaltura; Nevion; Ross Video Ltd; and Zixi.



The overall global broadcast infrastructure market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the broadcast infrastructure market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the broadcast infrastructure market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176772/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________