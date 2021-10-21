AAON, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON). A question and answer session will follow a brief presentation by management. The entire call should last about 45 minutes. The company will issue its third quarter earnings release after market close on November 4, 2021.



The call will cover:

Third Quarter Performance for the period ended 9/30/2021

Recent Events

Future Outlook



Date of Call: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Participant Call in:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-241-0551

Pass Code: 2466188

Rebroadcast (available through November 11, 2021):

U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056

Rebroadcast Pass Code: 2466188



AAON looks forward to your attendance on the conference call.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

