Linneo Health announces GMP certification of quality control laboratory by AEMPS

Company holds one of the most advanced cannabis quality control laboratories in Europe

Certification provides unrivalled offering to partners by bringing all cultivation, analysis and manufacturing operations in-house

GMP re-certification also granted for post-harvest facility





Madrid, Spain 21 October 2021: Linneo Health, a global leader in the research, cultivation and supply of cannabis to improve human health and wellbeing, today announces the renewal of its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Products (Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios or AEMPS) including its newly built quality control laboratory, which brings state-of-the-art, advanced analytical and release capabilities to the Company’s existing cannabis cultivation offering.

The GMP certification of the Company’s facilities in Murcia, southern Spain, which is recognised by other leading regulatory agencies around the world, including the European Medicines Agency, all national medicines agencies within the EU and a number of additional agencies outside the EU, allows Linneo to continue setting the benchmark for quality in the research, cultivation and supply of medicinal cannabis.

Through its new, fully operational quality control laboratory – one of the most advanced cannabis quality control laboratories in Europe – Linneo Health now has the in-house capabilities to analyse its dried flower and cannabis extracts to ensure the highest pharmaceutical grade manufacturing standards of its product are achieved. Through its state-of-the-art technology, Linneo can undertake both microbial and physical chemical analyses of all cannabis samples, using analytical methods validated to meet not just European, but wider global regulations. The removal of all outsourced steps usually required in the industry for such analyses and regulatory batch release testing will streamline Linneo’s operations, save time and offer a better service to customers and, ultimately, to the patients in need.

Alongside the GMP certification of its quality control laboratory, Linneo’s post-harvest facility has also received GMP re-certification, extending its validity until 2024 and upholding the Company’s unrivalled focus on quality and clinical standards that is the cornerstone of its business.

Don Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer of Linneo Health, commented: “The certification of our new quality control laboratory is a major milestone in our journey to establish Linneo as a leader in the medical cannabis space, providing us with an unrivalled ability to ensure all processes are strictly adhering to global regulatory requirements. We believe patients around the world deserve to be treated with cannabis medicine of the highest standard and that is why our product will always be of the highest quality for our partners. The GMP re-certification of our post-harvest facility is further evidence of Linneo’s key differentiator – our commitment to quality.”

Maria José Garcia, Quality and RA Director of Linneo Health, added: “For our new state-of-the-art quality control laboratory to be validated by a globally recognised regulatory body means we can continue to develop and provide the highest-quality cannabis products. Our advanced internal capabilities, which are uncommon for cannabis dry flower manufacturers, further reaffirm our market-leading position."

Linneo Health

Linneo Health is a Europe based, global leader in the research, EU-GMP certified manufacture and supply of medicinal cannabis flowers, extracts and products to pharmaceutical partners developing innovative cannabis-based therapies for patients in need. The world’s only vertically integrated medicinal cannabis supplier, no other company has Linneo’s 90-year heritage in the manufacturing and movement of controlled substances. Linneo is optimally positioned to address the needs of its customers through every stage of product development, regulation and handling.

Linneo Health is setting the benchmark for standards and customer service in medicinal cannabis. Through ongoing investment in one of the most advanced quality control laboratories in Europe, and by applying industry-leading cultivation techniques, Linneo is the trusted partner to address the needs of customers today and, with significant expansion capabilities, the demands of tomorrow. With an unrivalled focus on quality and driven by the firm belief that people around the world deserve to be treated with cannabis medicine of the highest standard, Linneo brings cutting edge innovation in medicinal cannabis to partners, to deliver better patient outcomes and improve lives. www.linneohealth.com