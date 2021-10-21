Stone Gold Announces Batchewana Bay District Exploration Update

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) (“Stone Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update regarding its contiguous 21,000-hectare Batchewana Bay District (“BBD”) unpatented claims package situated 80 km. north of Sault Ste Marie Ontario.



Overview:

The Batchewana Bay District claims are located on the eastern edge of the Late Proterozoic (1050-1115 Ma) Midcontinent Rift, most of which trends beneath Lake Superior. Numerous past-producing and present Cu, Ni and precious metal deposits are distributed around Lake Superior adjacent and/or associated with the rift, including the prolific native copper deposits of the Keweenawan Peninsula, Michigan.

The district is situated within the Mamainse Point Formation of the Keweenawan Group in the Proterozoic Southern Province, on the eastern edge of the Mid Continental Rift. The western and central part of the claims package straddles the NNW trending unconformity between the Mamainse Point Formation to the west and rocks of the Batchewana Greenstone Belt of the Archean Superior Province to the east. The Keweenawan Group stratigraphy is characterized by shallow westerly dipping sub-aerial flood basalts and intercalated conglomerates intruded by felsic sub-volcanic intrusives and breccias. Significant sections of the district were closed to staking from 1972-2006, accordingly the area has seen only sporadic mineral exploration since the 1970s.

The Batchewana Bay District is comprised of two major copper and gold exploration and development projects:

1. The Copper Road Project: 19,000 Hectares containing the former producing Tribag and Coppercorp Copper mines and several historical prospective deposits. This area includes the recently acquired Tribag and East Breccia properties. (News Release March 10, 2021) The Tribag Mine was closed for staking from 1972-2006, and the Coppercorp Mine area closed for staking from 1972-2002.

2. Glenrock Gold Project: 2,000 hectares of under-explored Archean greenstone belt containing multiple gold targets and favourable historical drilling.

Figure 1.1: Batchewana Bay District

Copper Road Project:

The Copper Road Project encompasses multiple Proterozoic breccia bodies containing numerous known copper showings, deposits and past producers reporting historic resources within the approximately 19,000-hectares of claims that make up the project.

Historical Production:

Tribag Mine reported an official stated production of 1,218,000 tons grading 1.52% Cu.

Coppercorp Mine reported production of 1.020,000 million tons grading 1.16% copper, plus silver and gold credits from 1965 to 1972.

Historical Unclassified prospective deposits:

In Energy Mines and Resources Canada Mineral Bulletin MR223 entitled Canadian Mineral deposits Not Being Mined in 1989, unclassified prospective resources are given as:

Tribag Mine: Breton Breccia, 40 million tons at 0.2% copper above 1000 feet depth.

East Breccia, 113 million tons at 0.13% copper, 0.05%Mo

West Breccia. 1 million tons at 0.23% WO3 plus 90,718 tons tailings at 0.6 to 1.0% W

*These are non NI 43-101 compliant historic estimates which should not be relied upon, and presented for historical context purposes only

Historical diamond drilling focused on copper in the breccia bodies while ignoring the broader spectrum of mineralization (Cu,Ag,W,Mo,Au,Re). Limited diamond drilling was performed on the East Breccia by Boxer Gold Inc. in 2012 to confirm the presence of copper and other minerals.

East Breccia 2012 Boxer Gold Diamond Drilling Highlights:

67m @ 0.49% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 6.9 g/t Ag, 0.17g/t Re,

109m @ 0.20% Cu, 0.014% Mo, 2.4 g/t Ag, 0.34 g/t Re

http://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/afri/data/imaging/20000009248/20014293.pdf

The Tribag / East Breccia acquisition was accompanied by a substantive database, the Company contracted Ronacher MacKenzie Geoscience of Sudbury, Ontario to compile the historical drilling data. (See Figure 1.2). This information is being integrated and built into 3-D exploration models of selected drill delineated mineralized bodies with their support; the highest grade and most important to-date being the described Breton Breccia which makes up the majority of the former Tribag Cu Mine production.

During 2021, the Company with the aid of Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience and the Tribag / East Breccia vendors, has undertaken a major review and compilation of the voluminous historic hardcopy and digital database covering the claims package. The database contains more than 800 drillholes, 2000+ surface rock and soil samples, multiple ground magnetic, VLF, IP and gravity surveys plus seven major airborne geophysical surveys flown since 1984. In addition, the Company purchased from a third party a separate historic digital database for the 3-D deposit modelling of at least four Cu mineralized bodies within the Copper Road Project.

The exploration data is being integrated and 3-D modelled into Arcview and Geoscience Analyst, and to-date has revealed the presence of first priority exploration targets for confirming a high-grade Cu mineralized body in the Tribag / East Breccia area, and an enlarged open gold mineralization system at the Glenrock Project. The Company is presently in negotiation with contractors with the intention of completing 4,000 metres of diamond drilling to test these two main target areas this coming winter. This compilation work is ongoing and is expected to generate multiple additional high-quality Cu or/and Au targets for further drilling.

Figure 1.2: Copper Road: Former Tribag Mine: Breton Breccia Grade Model (Non-Resource Historic Exploration Model *)

* These results are presented based upon historic drilling and modeling data which predate NI 43-101. It should not be relied upon and is presented for information purposes only. Diamond drilling is required to verify these results.

The Company intends to diamond drill four 500 metre+ holes twin holes in Q1 2022 to confirm and evaluate the extent of copper and secondary metal mineralization both within the presently defined Breton Breccia and at depth.

Glenrock Gold Project:

Glenrock Gold Project consists of 2,500-hectares of claims hosted in under-explored Archean Batchewana Bay Greenstone Belt rocks on the south-eastern part of the Copper Road Project. As outlined in previous Company news releases dated (Nov 9, Sept 11, and Jan 30, 2020), the Glenrock Gold exploration target consists of two parallel open zones of surface and near-surface drill indicated gold occurrences and intersections hosted in E-W trending transposed and intensely silicified meta-mafic volcanic rocks associated with numerous narrow sheets of quartz veining.

Historic Drilling (Aurogin Resources 1997) includes:

33m @ 0.5 g/t Au

15m @ 1.3 g/t Au

6.4m @ 0.9 g/t Au

4m @ 6.3 g/t Au

The plan for exploration this winter is to diamond drill eight 150-300 metre holes testing the grade and extent of these two zones both along strike and at depth.

Stone Gold President and CEO John Timmons comments, “The consolidation of this district is long overdue. Our primary area of focus, the Tribag Mine Zone has not been drilled in 50 years. Our goal is to establish and increase historical grades and tonnage by drilling the targets to depth and testing for a full spectrum of mineralization.”

The information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Trevor Boyd, P. Geo., and a Qualified Person for the technical information under NI 43-101 standards.

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in northern Ontario, Canada.

