Acreage Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ending September 30, 2021 on November 10, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call on November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results in detail.



Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Webcast: Click here Dial-in: (833) 921-1669 (toll-free) or (236) 389-2667 Conference ID: 3398442



The webcast will be archived and can be accessed via Acreage’s website at investors.acreageholdings.com.

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at http://www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

For more information and documents related to the Acreage and Canopy Growth Corporation plan of arrangement, please visit: https://investors.acreageholdings.com/acreage-canopy-deal/.



