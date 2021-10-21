Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports $57.0 Million In Quarterly Earnings

Earnings Performance Remains Strong

Olney, Maryland

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $57.0 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The current quarter compares to $44.6 million ($0.94 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2020 and net income of $57.3 million ($1.19 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2021. The results for the current quarter reflect the positive impact of the significant decline in interest expense and a credit to the provision for credit losses, which more than offset a decline in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of the prior year.

Core earnings, which exclude the impact of the provision for credit losses and provision on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles and investment securities gains, each on an after-tax basis, for the current quarter were $52.0 million ($1.10 per diluted common share), compared to $52.1 million ($1.10 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $55.1 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was a credit of $8.2 million as compared to a charge of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and credit of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The credits for the provision for credit losses during 2021 reflect the continued declines in the forecasted unemployment rate and, to a lesser degree, improvements in other forecasted macroeconomic indicators. The third quarter's provision also contains the impact of various updated metrics applied in the determination of the allowance for credit losses.

“We delivered another successful quarter and I am pleased with the consistent results from across our various lines of business,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “We continue to grow new and existing relationships with wealth, mortgage, retail, and commercial clients, which is evidenced in our significant deposit and commercial loan production this quarter. Our credit quality also remains strong, as well as our proactive management of the margin. We are in a great position, and we look forward to building on the momentum our team has generated."

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Core earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were $52.0 million and $52.1 million for the prior year quarter as the increase in net interest income during the current quarter was offset by lower non-interest income and increased non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020.

  • At September 30, 2021, total assets were $13.0 billion, a 3% increase compared to $12.7 billion at September 30, 2020. This increase year-over-year was the result of the $889.8 million growth in cash and cash equivalents, primarily as a result of the funds received from the forgiveness of PPP loans, which declined $601.6 million during the same period. Excluding PPP loans, the total loan portfolio remained at $9.3 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020, due to the combined run-off of $326.9 million of residential mortgage and consumer loans offset by the year-over-year commercial loan growth of $315.9 million or 4%.

  • Year-over-year deposits increased 10%, driven by 15% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits and 8% growth in interest-bearing deposits.

  • During the past twelve months, time deposits declined $359.4 million and borrowings of $820.6 million were eliminated. The reduction in borrowings included the redemption of $31 million of 5.65% subordinated debt acquired as part of the Revere Bank ("Revere") acquisition and $25 million of 4.75% subordinated debt acquired as part of the WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. ("WashingtonFirst") acquisition.

  • For the third quarter of 2021, the net interest margin was 3.52%, compared to 3.24% for the same quarter of 2020, and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.49%, compared to 3.18% for third quarter of 2020, and 3.60% for the second quarter of 2021. Solely excluding the impact of PPP loans, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.35%, compared to 3.30% for the third quarter of 2020, and 3.52% for the second quarter of 2021.

  • The provision for credit losses was a credit of $8.2 million for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter’s credit to the provision of $4.2 million. The credit to the provision for the current quarter was the result of the continued improvement in forecasted economic variables, in addition to the impact of updated metrics applied in the determination of the allowance for credit losses.

  • Non-interest income for the current quarter decreased by 17% or $5.0 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decline was the direct result of the 65% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, which exceeded the 21% growth in wealth management income, a 26% increase in service charges on deposit accounts and 16% growth in bank card fees. Other non-interest income grew by 113% compared to the prior year quarter as a result of increases in credit related fees and activity-based contractual vendor incentives.

  • Non-interest expense increased $2.2 million or 4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by increases in compensation costs, professional fees and other non-interest expense, which were partially offset by the lack of merger and acquisition expense during the current quarter and a significant reduction in FDIC insurance.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 1.75% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 19.56% compared to 1.79% and 20.44%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.60% and core ROTCE was 17.85% compared to core ROA of 1.73% and core ROTCE of 19.68% for the prior quarter of 2021.

  • For the third quarter of 2021, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 48.23% compared to 48.03% for the third quarter of 2020, and 46.89% for the second quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2021 was 46.67% compared to 45.36% for the second quarter of 2021.

  • During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1,261,828 shares of its common stock at an average price of $43.04 per share. Under the current authorization, 1,038,172 common shares remain available to be repurchased.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 3% to $13.0 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $12.7 billion at September 30, 2020. During this period, total loans declined by 6% to $9.7 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 billion at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans at September 30, 2021 remained at $9.3 billion, as compared to the prior year quarter. During the past twelve months, the activity in the loan portfolio reflected the net reduction of loans originated under the PPP program of $601.6 million and a $261.9 million decline in the residential mortgage loan portfolio, which was partially offset by year-over-year non-PPP commercial loan growth of $315.9 million or 4%. The year-over-year decline in the mortgage loan portfolio resulted from mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the low interest rate environment and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production.

At September 30, 2021, the remaining outstanding principal balance of PPP loans was $461.0 million. As of October 4, 2021, 6,629 PPP loans totaling $1.1 billion have been forgiven and an additional $50.0 million have been repaid by borrowers. At the end of the current quarter, loans with an aggregate balance of $13.6 million remain in deferral status. Currently, 99% of all commercial loans that had been granted modifications/deferrals due to pandemic-related financial stress have returned to their original payment plans.

Deposit growth was 10% during the past twelve months, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 15% and interest-bearing deposits grew 8%. This growth was driven primarily by the impact of the PPP program and, to a lesser extent, growth in interest-bearing transaction relationships.

Tangible common equity increased to $1.1 billion or 9.10% of tangible assets at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.0 billion or 8.31% at September 30, 2020 as a result of accumulated earnings over the preceding twelve months. Excluding the impact of the PPP program from tangible assets at September 30, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio would be 9.44%.   At September 30, 2021, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.26%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.50%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.50%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.23%.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. At September 30, 2021, the level of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.80% compared to 0.72% at September 30, 2020, and 0.93% at June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $78.2 million, compared to $74.7 million at September 30, 2020, and $94.3 million at June 30, 2021. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $5.7 million compared to $0.9 million for the prior year quarter and $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans at quarter end declined from the prior quarter due primarily to the partial payoffs and eventual charge-offs of a few large borrowings within the hospitality sector with an aggregate balance of $32.9 million. Charged-off amounts of these credits did not exceed their associated individual reserves, and as such, did not result in any additional impact on the current quarter's provision for credit losses. Loans greater than 90 days or more increased from the prior quarter as a result of maturities of existing portfolio loans that were in process of being extended. Loans amounting to $22.2 million were subsequently settled after September 30, 2021.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in charge-offs in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter was primarily the result of the previously mentioned charge-offs of non-accrual loans.

At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses was $107.9 million or 1.11% of outstanding loans and 138% of non-performing loans, compared to $124.0 million or 1.23% of outstanding loans and 131% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.17% and 1.34%, at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The decline in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was the result of the removal of individual reserves associated with the charge-offs and continued improvement in forecasted economic metrics, in addition to the impact of various updated metrics applied in the determination of the allowance for credit losses.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

The Company recorded net income of $57.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $44.6 million for the prior year quarter. The results for the current quarter reflect the positive impact of the significant decline in interest expense and the credit to the provision for credit losses, which more than offset the decline in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of the prior year. Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger income was $67.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $67.2 million for the prior year quarter.

For the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $9.1 million or 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020, due to a significant reduction in interest expense during the preceding twelve months. During this period, as general market interest rates declined significantly, interest income declined modestly by $1.9 million, interest expense on deposits, notably money market, time deposits, and borrowings declined to a greater extent, resulting in an $11.0 million decrease in interest expense. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits declined $5.9 million and interest expense on borrowings declined $5.1 million. For the current quarter, the PPP program contributed $11.4 million to net interest income, of which $9.6 million represented origination fees. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.52% as compared to 3.24% for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily the result of decreased funding costs during the period. Excluding the net $0.8 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current quarter would have been 3.49% compared to the adjusted net interest margin of 3.18% for the third quarter of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was a credit of $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a charge of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 was a credit of $4.2 million. The credit to the provision for the quarter was the result of the continued improvement in forecasted economic variables, in addition to the impact of various updated metrics applied in the determination of the allowance for credit losses. The overall credit to the provision for the third quarter of 2021 was partially mitigated by the impact of adjustments to certain qualitative factors and the change in the portfolio mix as a result of the origination of new credits.

Non-interest income decreased $5.0 million or 17% during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the prior year, as a result of a 65% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, which exceeded the 21% growth in wealth management income, a 26% increase in service charges on deposit accounts and 16% growth in bank card fees. In addition, other non-interest income grew 113% compared to the prior year primarily as a result of an increase in credit related fees and activity-based contractual vendor incentives. The growth in wealth management income continued to reflect the positive impact of the Rembert Pendleton Jackson ("RPJ") acquisition in 2020 in addition to the performance in the financial markets and the expansion of the wealth management client base. The growth in service charge income reflects the impact of the prior year's temporary suspension of certain service fees as well as lower transaction volume, both a resulting reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bank card fees grew compared to the prior year quarter driven by transaction volume.

Non-interest expense increased $2.2 million or 4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by increases in compensation costs, professional fees and other non-interest expense, which were partially offset by the lack of merger and acquisition expense during the current quarter and a significant reduction in FDIC insurance expense. Salary and benefit expense increased $2.6 million as a result of staffing increases and an increase of $1.2 million in professional fees and services, primarily due to consulting fees associated with specific strategic initiatives. The decline in the FDIC insurance expense resulted from the reduction in risk factors applied by the regulatory agency in the determination of the Company's premium.

For the third quarter of 2021, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 48.23% compared to 48.03% for the third quarter of 2020, and 46.89% for the second quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 46.67% for the current quarter as compared to 45.27% for the third quarter of 2020, and 45.36% for the second quarter of 2021. The modest increase in the efficiency ratio (reflecting an decrease in efficiency) from the third quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was the result of the 7% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense outpacing the 3% growth in non-GAAP revenue. ROA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 1.75% and ROTCE was 19.56% compared to 1.79% and 20.44%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.60% and core ROTCE was 17.85% compared to core ROA of 1.73% and core ROTCE of 19.68% for the prior quarter of 2021.

Year to Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $189.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $40.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger income was $204.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $164.9 million for the prior year. The current year benefited from increased net interest income of $55.9 million, a $47.1 million credit to the provision for credit losses, and a $9.0 million increase in non-interest income driven primarily by wealth management income and other non-interest income. The prior year's results reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the Revere acquisition, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses and the additional provision for credit losses associated with the acquisition of Revere during that period.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 21% or $55.9 million compared to the prior year as net interest income was driven by the increase in interest income from the commercial loan portfolio and the overall decrease in interest expense during the current year. These positive impacts were partially offset by the decrease in interest income on the investment securities and the mortgage and consumer loans portfolios. Contributing to the growth in net interest income, the PPP program generated $35.6 million, net of its associated funding costs, year-over-year. The net interest margin improved to 3.57% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 3.33% for the prior year. Excluding the net $4.6 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current year would have been 3.52%. The net interest margin for 2020, excluding the amortization of fair value marks, would have been 3.21%.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to a credit of $47.1 million as compared to a charge of $90.2 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the credit for the provision for credit losses, compared to the prior year's charge to the provision, reflects the impact of the continued improvement in forecasted economic metrics, notably the rate of unemployment, anticipated business bankruptcies and the housing price index.   These decreases were partially offset by qualitative factors applied in the determination of the allowance. The charge to the provision for credit losses for the same period in 2020 predominantly reflected the combined results of the impact of the deteriorated economic forecasts during the first half of 2020 and the initial allowance on acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans.

Non-interest income increased 13% to $79.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $70.5 million for 2020. During the current year, wealth management income increased $4.9 million year over year as a result of the acquisition of RPJ in the first quarter of 2020, in addition to the $699 million growth in assets under management and the increase in the client base during the past twelve months. Service charge income also increased 15% as customer activity increased. As a result of increased transaction volume, bank card fees grew 24% compared to the prior year period. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan, credit related fees and activity-based contractual vendor incentives. Income from mortgage banking activities decreased during the year compared to the prior year.

Non-interest expense was $194.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $194.1 million for 2020. The current year included $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings compared to $5.9 million in prepayment penalties in the prior year. The prior year included $25.2 million in merger and acquisition expense. Excluding the impact of these items results in a year-over-year growth rate in non-interest expense of 14%. This growth rate was driven by operational and compensation costs associated with the 2020 acquisitions, staffing increases and professional fees and services associated with certain strategic initiatives, increased incentive expense associated with mortgage lending and other volume based activities, increased intangible asset amortization, marketing and outside data services cost.

The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 24.60%, compared to a tax rate of 18.66% for the same period in 2020. The current year's effective tax rate reflects a more normalized rate while the prior year's rate reflected the favorable result of the changes to tax laws in 2020 that expanded the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change to the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for 2020, resulting in a greater proportional benefit from the operating income in the first nine months of 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 48.73% compared to 58.15% for the same period in 2020. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first nine months of the current year was 44.88% compared to 47.10% for the same period in the prior year. The improvement in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year was the result of the 19% growth in non-GAAP revenue, which outpaced the 14% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of the provision/(credit) for credit losses, provision/(credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 %
Change		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020  2021 2020 
Results of operations:              
Net interest income $106,604  $97,484  9%  $319,250  $263,332  21% 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (8,229) 7,003  (218)%  (47,141) 90,158  (152)% 
Non-interest income 24,394  29,390  (17)  79,519  70,482  13  
Non-interest expense 63,181  60,937  4   194,329  194,121    
Income before income tax expense 76,046  58,934  29   251,581  49,535  408  
Net income 56,976  44,642  28   189,703  40,291  371  
               
Net income attributable to common shareholders $56,622  $44,268  28   $188,484  $39,974  372  
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1) $67,817  $67,200  1   $204,485  $164,864  24  
               
Return on average assets  1.75%  1.38%    1.98%  0.47%  
Return on average common equity  14.54%  12.67%    16.70%  4.12%  
Return on average tangible common equity  19.56%  17.84%    22.68%  5.87%  
Net interest margin  3.52%  3.24%    3.57%  3.33%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)  48.23%  48.03%    48.73%  58.15%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)  46.67%  45.27%    44.88%  47.10%  
               
Per share data:              
Basic net income per common share $1.21  $0.94  29%  $4.00  $0.93  330% 
Diluted net income per common share $1.20  $0.94  28   $3.98  $0.93  328  
Weighted average diluted common shares 47,086,824  47,175,071     47,315,725  43,070,672  10  
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.30  7   $0.96  $0.90  7  
Book value per common share $33.52  $30.30  11   $33.52  $30.30  11  
Tangible book value per common share (1) $24.90  $21.69  15   $24.90  $21.69  15  
Outstanding common shares 46,119,074  47,025,779  (2)  46,119,074  47,025,779  (2) 
               
Financial condition at period-end:              
Investment securities $1,470,652  $1,425,733  3%  $1,470,652  $1,425,733  3% 
Loans 9,721,348  10,333,935  (6)  9,721,348  10,333,935  (6) 
Interest-earning assets 12,245,374  11,965,915  2   12,245,374  11,965,915  2  
Assets 13,017,464  12,678,131  3   13,017,464  12,678,131  3  
Deposits 10,987,400  9,964,969  10   10,987,400  9,964,969  10  
Interest-bearing liabilities 7,320,132  7,643,381  (4)  7,320,132  7,643,381  (4) 
Stockholders' equity 1,546,060  1,424,749  9   1,546,060  1,424,749  9  
               
Capital ratios:              
Tier 1 leverage (3)  9.23%  8.65%    9.23%  8.65%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  12.50%  10.45%    12.50%  10.45%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  12.50%  10.45%    12.50%  10.45%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  15.26%  14.02%    15.26%  14.02%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)  9.10%  8.31%    9.10%  8.31%  
Average equity to average assets  12.07%  10.92%    11.84%  11.39%  
               
Credit quality ratios:              
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.11%  1.65%    1.11%  1.65%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.80%  0.72%    0.80%  0.72%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.61%  0.60%    0.61%  0.60%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  138.06%  228.03%    138.06%  228.03%  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)  0.31%  0.01%    0.14%  0.01%  

n/m - not meaningful

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2021.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:        
Net income $56,976  $44,642  $189,703  $40,291 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger and acquisition expense   1,263  45  25,171 
Income tax expense 19,070  14,292  61,878  9,244 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (8,229) 7,003  (47,141) 90,158 
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $67,817  $67,200  $204,485  $164,864 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $63,181  $60,937  $194,329  $194,121 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $130,998  $126,874  $398,769  $333,814 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  48.23%  48.03%  48.73%  58.15%
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $63,181  $60,937  $194,329  $194,121 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets 1,635  1,968  4,991  4,566 
Loss on FHLB redemption     9,117  5,928 
Merger and acquisition expense   1,263  45  25,171 
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $61,546  $57,706  $180,176  $158,456 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $130,998  $126,874  $398,769  $333,814 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income 931  643  2,841  3,076 
Less non-GAAP adjustment:        
Investment securities gains 49  51  178  432 
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $131,880  $127,466  $401,432  $336,458 
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  46.67%  45.27%  44.88%  47.10%
         
Tangible common equity ratio:        
Total stockholders' equity $1,546,060  $1,424,749  $1,546,060  $1,424,749 
Goodwill (370,223) (370,549) (370,223) (370,549)
Other intangible assets, net (27,531) (34,175) (27,531) (34,175)
Tangible common equity $1,148,306  $1,020,025  $1,148,306  $1,020,025 
         
Total assets $13,017,464  $12,678,131  $13,017,464  $12,678,131 
Goodwill (370,223) (370,549) (370,223) (370,549)
Other intangible assets, net (27,531) (34,175) (27,531) (34,175)
Tangible assets $12,619,710  $12,273,407  $12,619,710  $12,273,407 
         
Tangible common equity ratio  9.10%  8.31%  9.10%  8.31%
         
Outstanding common shares 46,119,074  47,025,779  46,119,074  47,025,779 
Tangible book value per common share $24.90  $21.69  $24.90  $21.69 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Core earnings (non-GAAP):        
Net income $56,976  $44,642  $189,703  $40,291 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax):        
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (6,065) 5,140  (35,054) 67,132 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (64)   (950)  
Merger and acquisition expense   919  33  18,742 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,211  1,463  3,711  3,400 
Loss on FHLB redemption     6,779  4,414 
Investment securities gains (36) (38) (132) (322)
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $52,022  $52,126  $164,090  $133,657 
         
Core earnings per common share (non-GAAP):        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 47,086,824  47,175,071  47,315,725  43,070,672 
         
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $1.20  $0.94  $3.98  $0.93 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $1.10  $1.10  $3.47  $3.10 
         
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):        
Average assets (GAAP) $12,886,460  $12,835,893  $12,827,195  $11,483,477 
         
Return on average assets (GAAP)  1.75%  1.38%  1.98%  0.47%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.60%  1.62%  1.71%  1.55%
         
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):        
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,554,765  $1,401,746  $1,518,881  $1,307,791 
Average goodwill (370,223) (370,548) (370,223) (363,906)
Average other intangible assets, net (28,600) (35,470) (30,228) (26,572)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,155,942  $995,728  $1,118,430  $917,313 
         
Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP)  19.56%  17.84%  22.68%  5.87%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  17.85%  20.83%  19.62%  19.46%


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $105,937  $93,651  $107,364 
Federal funds sold 352  291  390 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,008,344  203,061  117,129 
Cash and cash equivalents 1,114,633  297,003  224,883 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 44,678  78,294  88,728 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,429,555  1,348,021  1,357,205 
Other equity securities 41,097  65,760  68,528 
Total loans 9,721,348  10,400,509  10,333,935 
Less: allowance for credit losses (107,920) (165,367) (170,314)
Net loans 9,613,428  10,235,142  10,163,621 
Premises and equipment, net 58,362  57,720  58,738 
Other real estate owned 1,105  1,455  1,389 
Accrued interest receivable 36,219  46,431  48,176 
Goodwill 370,223  370,223  370,549 
Other intangible assets, net 27,531  32,521  34,175 
Other assets 280,633  265,859  262,139 
Total assets $13,017,464  $12,798,429  $12,678,131 
       
Liabilities      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $3,987,411  $3,325,547  $3,458,804 
Interest-bearing deposits 6,999,989  6,707,522  6,506,165 
Total deposits 10,987,400  10,033,069  9,964,969 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 147,504  543,157  462,706 
Advances from FHLB   379,075  444,210 
Subordinated debt 172,639  227,088  230,300 
Total borrowings 320,143  1,149,320  1,137,216 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 163,861  146,085  151,197 
Total liabilities 11,471,404  11,328,474  11,253,382 
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 46,119,074, 47,056,777 and 47,025,779 at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively 46,119  47,057  47,026 
Additional paid in capital 799,766  846,922  845,399 
Retained earnings 701,301  557,271  514,831 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) (1,126) 18,705  17,493 
Total stockholders' equity 1,546,060  1,469,955  1,424,749 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,017,464  $12,798,429  $12,678,131 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $104,384  $106,560  $319,563  $288,721 
Interest on loans held for sale 379  398  1,465  1,094 
Interest on deposits with banks 302  84  395  419 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:        
Taxable 3,958  4,488  12,230  17,270 
Tax-advantaged 2,106  1,454  6,560  4,264 
Interest on federal funds sold       1 
Total interest income 111,129  112,984  340,213  311,769 
Interest Expense:        
Interest on deposits 3,521  9,439  12,202  35,241 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 43  551  139  1,731 
Interest on advances from FHLB   2,841  2,649  3,863 
Interest on subordinated debt 961  2,669  5,973  7,602 
Total interest expense 4,525  15,500  20,963  48,437 
Net interest income 106,604  97,484  319,250  263,332 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (8,229) 7,003  (47,141) 90,158 
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 114,833  90,481  366,391  173,174 
Non-interest income:        
Investment securities gains 49  51  178  432 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,108  1,673  5,936  5,149 
Mortgage banking activities 4,942  14,108  20,887  25,567 
Wealth management income 9,392  7,785  27,243  22,355 
Insurance agency commissions 2,285  2,122  5,685  5,439 
Income from bank owned life insurance 818  708  2,203  2,162 
Bank card fees 1,775  1,525  5,078  4,102 
Other income 3,025  1,418  12,309  5,276 
Total non-interest income 24,394  29,390  79,519  70,482 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits 38,653  36,041  114,295  98,391 
Occupancy expense of premises 5,728  5,575  16,712  16,147 
Equipment expenses 3,214  3,133  9,456  9,103 
Marketing 1,376  1,305  3,640  3,223 
Outside data services 2,317  2,614  6,860  6,365 
FDIC insurance 361  1,340  3,303  3,200 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,635  1,968  4,991  4,566 
Merger and acquisition expense   1,263  45  25,171 
Professional fees and services 3,031  1,800  7,927  5,466 
Other expenses 6,866  5,898  27,100  22,489 
Total non-interest expense 63,181  60,937  194,329  194,121 
Income before income tax expense 76,046  58,934  251,581  49,535 
Income tax expense 19,070  14,292  61,878  9,244 
Net income $56,976  $44,642  $189,703  $40,291 
         
Net income per share amounts:        
Basic net income per common share $1.21  $0.94  $4.00  $0.93 
Diluted net income per common share $1.20  $0.94  $3.98  $0.93 
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.30  $0.96  $0.90 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3
 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:               
Tax-equivalent interest income $112,060  $115,753  $115,241  $112,843  $113,627  $116,252  $84,966 
Interest expense         4,525  6,777  9,661  11,964  15,500  13,413  19,524 
Tax-equivalent net interest income 107,535  108,976  105,580  100,879  98,127  102,839  65,442 
Tax-equivalent adjustment 931  930  980  1,052  643  1,325  1,108 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (8,229) (4,204) (34,708) (4,489) 7,003  58,686  24,469 
Non-interest income 24,394  26,259  28,866  32,234  29,390  22,924  18,168 
Non-interest expense 63,181  62,975  68,173  61,661  60,937  85,438  47,746 
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit) 76,046  75,534  100,001  74,889  58,934  (19,686) 10,287 
Income tax expense/ (benefit) 19,070  18,271  24,537  18,227  14,292  (5,348) 300 
Net income/ (loss) $56,976  $57,263  $75,464  $56,662  $44,642  $(14,338) $9,987 
Financial performance:               
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $67,817  $71,330  $65,338  $70,403  $67,200  $61,454  $36,210 
Return on average assets  1.75%  1.79%  2.39%  1.78%  1.38%  (0.45)% 0.46%
Return on average common equity  14.54%  15.07%  20.72%  15.72%  12.67%  (4.15)% 3.55%
Return on average tangible common equity  19.56%  20.44%  28.47%  21.89%  17.84%  (5.80)% 5.34%
Net interest margin  3.52%  3.63%  3.56%  3.38%  3.24%  3.47% 3.29%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)  48.23%  46.89%  51.08%  46.69%  48.03%  68.66% 57.87%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)  46.67%  45.36%  42.65%  45.09%  45.27%  43.85% 54.76%
Per share data:           
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $56,622  $56,782  $74,824  $56,194  $44,268  $(14,458) $9,919 
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $1.21  $1.20  $1.59  $1.19  $0.94  $(0.31) $0.29 
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $1.20  $1.19  $1.58  $1.19  $0.94  $(0.31) $0.28 
Weighted average diluted common shares 47,086,824  47,523,198  47,415,060  47,284,808  47,175,071  46,988,351   34,743,623 
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.32  $0.32  $0.30  $0.30  $0.30  $0.30 
Non-interest income:               
Securities gains $49  $71  $58  $35  $51  $212  $169 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,108  1,976  1,852  1,917  1,673  1,223   2,253 
Mortgage banking activities 4,942  5,776  10,169  14,491  14,108  8,426   3,033 
Wealth management income 9,392  9,121  8,730  8,215  7,785  7,604   6,966 
Insurance agency commissions 2,285  1,247  2,153  1,356  2,122  1,188   2,129 
Income from bank owned life insurance 818  705  680  705  708  809   645 
Bank card fees 1,775  1,785  1,518  1,570  1,525  1,257   1,320 
Other income 3,025  5,578  3,706  3,945  1,418  2,205   1,653 
Total non-interest income $24,394  $26,259  $28,866  $32,234  $29,390  $22,924  $18,168 
Non-interest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits $38,653  $38,990  $36,652  $36,080  $36,041  $34,297  $28,053 
Occupancy expense of premises 5,728  5,497  5,487  5,236  5,575  5,991   4,581 
Equipment expenses 3,214  3,020  3,222  3,121  3,133  3,219   2,751 
Marketing 1,376  1,052  1,212  1,058  1,305  729   1,189 
Outside data services 2,317  2,260  2,283  2,394  2,614  2,169   1,582 
FDIC insurance 361  1,450  1,492  1,527  1,340  1,378   482 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,635  1,659  1,697  1,655  1,968  1,998   600 
Merger and acquisition expense     45  3  1,263  22,454   1,454 
Professional fees and services 3,031  3,165  1,731  2,473  1,800  1,840   1,826 
Other expenses 6,866  5,882  14,352  8,114  5,898  11,363   5,228 
Total non-interest expense $63,181  $62,975  $68,173  $61,661  $60,937  $85,438  $47,746 

(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:            
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,743,698  $3,712,374  $3,652,418  $3,634,720  $3,588,702  $3,581,778  $2,241,240 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,661,092  1,687,843  1,644,848  1,642,216  1,652,208  1,601,803  1,305,682 
Commercial AD&C loans 1,177,949  1,126,960  1,051,013  1,050,973  994,800  997,423  643,114 
Commercial business loans 1,594,528  1,974,366  2,411,109  2,267,548  2,227,246  2,222,810  813,525 
Residential mortgage loans 911,997  960,527  1,022,546  1,105,179  1,173,857  1,211,745  1,116,512 
Residential construction loans 181,319  172,869  171,028  182,619  175,123  169,050  149,573 
Consumer loans 450,765  457,576  493,904  517,254  521,999  558,434  453,346 
Total loans 9,721,348  10,092,515  10,446,866  10,400,509  10,333,935  10,343,043  6,722,992 
Allowance for credit losses (107,920) (123,961) (130,361) (165,367) (170,314) (163,481) (85,800)
Loans held for sale 44,678  71,082  84,930  78,294  88,728  68,765  67,114 
Investment securities 1,470,652  1,482,123  1,472,727  1,413,781  1,425,733  1,424,652  1,250,560 
Interest-earning assets 12,245,374  12,167,067  12,132,405  12,095,936  11,965,915  12,447,146  8,222,589 
Total assets 13,017,464  12,925,577  12,873,366  12,798,429  12,678,131  13,290,447  8,929,602 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,987,411  4,000,636  3,770,852  3,325,547  3,458,804  3,434,038  1,939,937 
Total deposits 10,987,400  10,866,466  10,677,752  10,033,069  9,964,969  10,076,834  6,593,874 
Customer repurchase agreements 147,504  140,708  129,318  153,157  142,287  143,579  125,305 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,320,132  7,233,536  7,423,262  7,856,842  7,643,381  8,313,546  5,732,349 
Total stockholders' equity 1,546,060  1,562,280  1,511,694  1,469,955  1,424,749  1,390,093  1,116,334 
Quarterly average balance sheets:            
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,678,886  $3,675,119  $3,634,174  $3,599,648  $3,582,751  $3,448,882  $2,202,461 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,671,442  1,663,543  1,638,885  1,643,817  1,628,474  1,681,674  1,285,257 
Commercial AD&C loans 1,161,183  1,089,287  1,049,597  1,017,304  977,607  969,251  659,494 
Commercial business loans 1,820,598  2,225,885  2,291,097  2,189,828  2,207,388  1,899,264  819,133 
Residential mortgage loans 934,365  994,899  1,066,714  1,136,989  1,189,452  1,208,566  1,139,786 
Residential construction loans 170,511  176,135  179,925  180,494  173,280  162,978  145,266 
Consumer loans 452,289  468,686  496,578  515,202  543,242  575,734  465,314 
Total loans 9,889,274  10,293,554  10,356,970  10,283,282  10,302,194  9,946,349  6,716,711 
Loans held for sale 50,075  66,958  82,263  68,255  54,784  53,312  35,030 
Investment securities 1,403,496  1,482,905  1,407,455  1,418,683  1,404,238  1,398,586  1,179,084 
Interest-earning assets 12,121,048  12,037,701  12,029,424  11,882,542  12,049,463  11,921,132  7,994,618 
Total assets 12,886,460  12,798,355  12,801,539  12,645,329  12,835,893  12,903,156  8,699,342 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,869,293  3,763,135  3,394,110  3,424,729  3,281,607  3,007,222  1,797,227 
Total deposits 10,832,115  10,663,346  10,343,190  9,999,144  9,862,639  9,614,176  6,433,694 
Customer repurchase agreements 145,483  136,286  148,195  146,685  142,694  144,050  135,652 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,315,021  7,356,656  7,742,987  7,609,829  7,969,487  8,326,909  5,612,056 
Total stockholders' equity 1,554,765  1,523,875  1,477,150  1,433,900  1,401,746  1,390,544  1,130,051 
Financial measures:              
Average equity to average assets  12.07%  11.91%  11.54%  11.34%  10.92%  10.78%  12.99%
Investment securities to earning assets  12.01%  12.18%  12.14%  11.69%  11.91%  11.45%  15.21%
Loans to earning assets  79.39%  82.95%  86.11%  85.98%  86.36%  83.10%  81.76%
Loans to assets  74.68%  78.08%  81.15%  81.26%  81.51%  77.82%  75.29%
Loans to deposits  88.48%  92.88%  97.84%  103.66%  103.70%  102.64%  101.96%
Capital measures:              
Tier 1 leverage (1)  9.23%  9.49%  9.14%  8.92%  8.65%  8.35%  8.78%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  12.50%  12.47%  12.09%  10.58%  10.45%  10.23%  10.23%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  12.50%  12.47%  12.09%  10.58%  10.45%  10.23%  10.23%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  15.26%  15.82%  15.49%  13.93%  14.02%  13.79%  14.09%
Book value per common share $33.52  $33.02  $32.04  $31.24  $30.30  $29.58  $32.68 
Outstanding common shares 46,119,074  47,312,982  47,187,389  47,056,777  47,025,779  47,001,022  34,164,672 

(1) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2021.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing assets:              
Loans 90 days past due:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate $14,830  $  $  $133  $  $775  $ 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate           515   
Commercial AD&C 7,344             
Commercial business     31  161  93     
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage 679  680  398  480  320  138  8 
Residential construction              
Consumer         1     
Total loans 90 days past due 22,853  680  429  774  414  1,428  8 
Non-accrual loans:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate 15,386  42,072  42,776  45,227  26,784  26,482  17,770 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate 9,854  8,183  8,316  11,561  6,511  6,729  4,074 
Commercial AD&C 1,022  14,489  14,975  15,044  1,678  2,957  829 
Commercial business 9,454  9,435  13,147  22,933  17,659  20,246  10,834 
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage 9,511  9,440  9,593  10,212  11,296  11,724  12,271 
Residential construction 62  62           
Consumer 7,826  7,718  7,193  7,384  7,493  7,800  5,596 
Total non-accrual loans 53,115  91,399  96,000  112,361  71,421  75,938  51,374 
Total restructured loans - accruing 2,199  2,228  2,271  2,317  2,854  2,553  2,575 
Total non-performing loans 78,167  94,307  98,700  115,452  74,689  79,919  53,957 
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 1,105  1,234  1,354  1,455  1,389  1,389  1,416 
Total non-performing assets $79,272  $95,541  $100,054  $116,907  $76,078  $81,308  $55,373 


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:              
Balance at beginning of period $91,399  $96,000  $112,361  $71,421  $75,938  $51,374  $38,632 
Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual             13,084 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO   (257)   (70)      
Non-accrual balances charged-off (7,171) (2,166) (699) (513) (144) (162) (575)
Net payments or draws (36,526) (3,693) (16,028) (13,212) (4,248) (1,881) (1,860)
Loans placed on non-accrual 5,699  1,515  421  54,735  893  27,289  2,369 
Non-accrual loans brought current (286)   (55)   (1,018) (682) (276)
Balance at end of period $53,115  $91,399  $96,000  $112,361  $71,421  $75,938  $51,374 
               
Analysis of allowance for credit losses:              
Balance at beginning of period $123,961  $130,361  $165,367  $170,314  $163,481  $85,800  $56,132 
Transition impact of adopting ASC 326             2,983 
Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans             2,762 
Initial allowance on acquired PCD loans           18,628   
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (8,229) (4,204) (34,708) (4,489) 7,003  58,686  24,469 
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate 5,797  (144) (27) 379  21  (4)  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate 136             
Commercial AD&C 2,007             
Commercial business (53) 2,359  634  56  88  (463) 108 
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage (49) (11) (270) 37  (6) 15  333 
Residential construction (2) (1)   (1) (2) (1) (2)
Consumer (24) (7) (39) (13) 69  86  107 
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 7,812  2,196  298  458  170  (367) 546 
Balance at the end of period $107,920  $123,961  $130,361  $165,367  $170,314  $163,481  $85,800 
               
Asset quality ratios:              
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.80%  0.93%  0.94%  1.11%  0.72%   0.77%  0.80%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.61%  0.74%  0.78%  0.91%  0.60%   0.61%  0.62%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.11%  1.23%  1.25%  1.59%  1.65%   1.58%  1.28%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  138.06%  131.44%  132.08%  143.23%  228.03%   204.56%  159.02%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans  0.31%  0.09%  0.01%  0.02%  0.01%  (0.01)%  0.03%


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,678,886  $37,760  4.07% $3,582,751  $39,547  4.39%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,671,442  19,184  4.55  1,628,474  19,215  4.69 
Commercial AD&C loans 1,161,183  11,702  4.00  977,607  10,647  4.33 
Commercial business loans 1,820,598  22,849  4.98  2,207,388  20,015  3.61 
Total commercial loans 8,332,109  91,495  4.36  8,396,220  89,424  4.24 
Residential mortgage loans 934,365  7,867  3.37  1,189,452  10,899  3.67 
Residential construction loans 170,511  1,438  3.35  173,280  1,733  3.98 
Consumer loans 452,289  4,033  3.54  543,242  5,053  3.70 
Total residential and consumer loans 1,557,165  13,338  3.41  1,905,974  17,685  3.70 
Total loans (2) 9,889,274  104,833  4.21  10,302,194  107,109  4.14 
Loans held for sale 50,075  379  3.03  54,784  398  2.91 
Taxable securities 984,452  3,958  1.61  1,148,573  4,190  1.46 
Tax-advantaged securities 419,044  2,588  2.47  255,665  1,846  2.89 
Total investment securities (3) 1,403,496  6,546  1.87  1,404,238  6,036  1.72 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 777,763  302  0.15  287,817  84  0.12 
Federal funds sold 440    0.16  430    0.10 
Total interest-earning assets 12,121,048  112,060  3.67  12,049,463  113,627  3.75 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses (121,630)     (162,488)    
Cash and due from banks 100,292      128,193     
Premises and equipment, net 57,220      59,182     
Other assets 729,530      761,543     
Total assets $12,886,460      $12,835,893     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,425,893  $238  0.07% $1,144,328  $365  0.13%
Regular savings deposits 494,331  67  0.05  391,291  66  0.07 
Money market savings deposits 3,484,101  1,234  0.14  3,022,710  2,508  0.33 
Time deposits 1,558,497  1,982  0.50  2,022,703  6,500  1.28 
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,962,822  3,521  0.20  6,581,032  9,439  0.57 
Other borrowings 145,551  43  0.12  709,217  551  0.31 
Advances from FHLB       448,929  2,841  2.52 
Subordinated debt 206,648  961  1.86  230,309  2,669  4.64 
Total borrowings 352,199  1,004  1.13  1,388,455  6,061  1.74 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,315,021  4,525  0.25  7,969,487  15,500  0.77 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,869,293      3,281,607     
Other liabilities 147,381      183,053     
Stockholders' equity 1,554,765      1,401,746     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,886,460      $12,835,893     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $107,535  3.42 %   $98,127   2.98%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment   931      643    
Net interest income   $106,604      $97,484    
             
Interest income/earning assets     3.67 %     3.75%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.15       0.51 
Net interest margin     3.52 %     3.24%

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.64% and 25.54% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $0.9 million and $0.6 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,662,890  $114,525  4.18% $3,079,873  $103,238  4.48%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,658,076  57,224  4.61  1,532,154  54,215  4.73 
Commercial AD&C loans 1,100,431  32,917  4.00  869,181  29,862  4.59 
Commercial business loans 2,110,803  72,891  4.62  1,643,992  49,618  4.03 
Total commercial loans 8,532,200  277,557  4.35  7,125,200  236,933  4.44 
Residential mortgage loans 998,174  26,045  3.48  1,179,305  32,899  3.72 
Residential construction loans 175,489  4,606  3.51  160,555  4,985  4.15 
Consumer loans 472,356  12,761  3.61  528,152  15,550  3.93 
Total residential and consumer loans 1,646,019  43,412  3.52  1,868,012  53,434  3.82 
Total loans (2) 10,178,219  320,969  4.22  8,993,212  290,367  4.31 
Loans held for sale 66,314  1,465  2.95  47,734  1,094  3.05 
Taxable securities 984,354  12,230  1.66  1,095,419  17,557  2.14 
Tax-advantaged securities 446,917  7,995  2.39  232,165  5,407  3.11 
Total investment securities (3) 1,431,271  20,225  1.88  1,327,584  22,964  2.31 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 386,717  395  0.14  291,260  419  0.19 
Federal funds sold 538    0.11  369  1  0.36 
Total interest-earning assets 12,063,059  343,054  3.80  10,660,159  314,845  3.94 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses (138,378)     (114,613)    
Cash and due from banks 101,433      126,607     
Premises and equipment, net 56,439      59,357     
Other assets 744,642      751,967     
Total assets $12,827,195      $11,483,477     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,397,623  $700  0.07% $1,017,873  $1,519  0.20%
Regular savings deposits 472,059  189  0.05  363,303  212  0.08 
Money market savings deposits 3,419,948  3,951  0.15  2,588,870  10,554  0.54 
Time deposits 1,647,792  7,362  0.60  1,973,773  22,956  1.55 
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,937,422  12,202  0.24  5,943,819  35,241  0.79 
Other borrowings 163,569  139  0.11  553,898  1,731  0.42 
Advances from FHLB 148,823  2,649  2.38  585,063  3,863  0.88 
Subordinated debt 220,175  5,973  3.62  222,470  7,602  4.56 
Total borrowings 532,567  8,761  2.20  1,361,431  13,196  1.29 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,469,989  20,963  0.37  7,305,250  48,437  0.89 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,677,254      2,697,492     
Other liabilities 161,071      172,944     
Stockholders' equity 1,518,881      1,307,791     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,827,195      $11,483,477     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $322,091  3.43%   $266,408  3.05%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment   2,841      3,076   
Net interest income   $319,250      $263,332   
             
Interest income/earning assets     3.80%     3.94%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.23      0.61 
Net interest margin     3.57%     3.33%

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.64% and 25.54% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $2.8 million and $3.1 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.