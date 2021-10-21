CE Brands Provides Operational and Financial Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands”, “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a data-driven consumer-electronics company, is providing an operational and financial update, including initiatives being taken to address global supply chain challenges, preliminary revenue results for the recent quarter ended September 30, 2021, revised outlook and recent growth milestones achieved.



“It is widely known that the consumer electronics industry is experiencing worse than expected production, logistical and supply chain challenges. While this has hampered the timing of our anticipated sales growth and led us to reassess our near-term financial and operational priorities, we remain encouraged by the operational momentum we have recently experienced, and are confident in the growth potential of our business.” said Craig Smith, CEO of CE Brands.

“In response to the logistical challenges, we have launched a series of initiatives to stabilize our business, including supply-chain improvements, reductions in SG&A and strategically prioritizing our product portfolio to conserve cash and improve near-term profitability. I believe we are in the early stages of recapturing momentum with our product deliveries and sales. The recent additions to our senior operations team in Hong Kong and China have already resulted in improvements to our supply chain management and positioned us to deliver on our upcoming product launches.”

Mr. Smith continued, “Despite the significant challenges facing our business, I am encouraged by numerous positive developments since our June 2021 public listing, including a recent long-term commitment from Kodak to continue to develop quality products with us under the Kodak brand. We have had very good success with our initial Kodak branded products. We are also very excited to be on the verge of launching our next wearables product under the Motorola brand with the Moto Watch 100, which we are confident will further establish the Motorola brand in the expanding smart watch segment.”

Operations Update

The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching impacts on the manufacturing and production of consumer electronics in Asia. For CE Brands, this has resulted in lower volumes of inventory being available for sale and associated delays in new product launches. Recently, the Company has also experienced increases in production, labor and shipping costs. The Company has implemented a number of proactive initiatives to address these issues, as further described below.

Despite these challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company anticipates achieving its target of eight unique products in four different product categories in the market by the end of March 2022.

The Company currently has the following products in the market: Kodak Baby Monitors and Air Purifiers and Motorola entry-level Smart Watches.

The following products are expected to launch by the end of December 2021: Kodak Battery-powered Outdoor Security Cameras

In addition, the following products are expected to launch by the end March 2022: Kodak Air Purifiers (new model), Motorola mid-level Smart Watches (two new models).



As part of refocusing the Company’s product portfolio, the Company has determined to delay the launch of the following products: Kodak Premium Tier Baby Monitor (new product) and Air Conditioners/Dehumidifiers and new Smart Lighting products.

Once the Company’s business stabilizes and the headwinds dissipate, the Company anticipates resuming new product development and launches with a continued focus on products with the ability to generate average revenues of approximately $1.0-1.5 million per month per product during the product’s life cycle. When appropriate, the Company will provide an update on timing for additional product development and launches.

The Company is proactively working with its manufacturing partners to improve production and minimize further disruptions. The recently announced hiring of Gilbert Au as Head of Operations and Angus Lou as Head of Supply Chain Operations, both of whom are based in Asia, reflects the Company’s increased focus on manufacturing and supply chain operations in Asia. As part of our new profitability improvement program and to mitigate the headwinds that may persist into 2022, CE Brands will focus on conserving cash and improving near-term profitability through streamlining its current product lines, lowering unit costs and better positioning the Company to meet delivery schedules for its current products.

The Company has implemented a 50% reduction in corporate salaries for the board of directors and executive management team and a 28% reduction for the non-executive employees. In addition, the Company has implemented headcount reductions, including the departure of Ernest Levenson, President of eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. The Company is also announcing that Kalvie Legat, CFO of CE Brands will assume the role of Corporate Secretary following Mr. Adam Rock’s resignation. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Levenson and Mr. Rock for their contributions and wish them both all the best in future endeavors.

The following are examples of the supply chain challenges currently being faced by the Company:

Due to COVID-19 restrictions recently imposed by the Vietnamese government, limitations have been instituted for many companies regarding workforce numbers and shipping and logistics related matters. Consequently, the manufacturing of several products in Vietnamese factories was moved back to China, which has directly impacted manufacturing lead times.

Silicon chip manufacturing has also fallen behind current demand resulting in a global shortage of semiconductors. This has filtered down through global supply chains in many industries, but has been especially impactful on consumer electronic components. Wherever possible, the Company is focusing on products that are least impacted by semiconductor production issues.

China is experiencing severe energy shortages and rolling power disruptions resulting in down time for factories.

Shipping delays due to COVID-19 restrictions at shipping ports have impacted products leaving China and arriving in North America and increased the costs of all types of cargo freight.

Financial Update and Revised Outlook

On a preliminary basis, the Company expects revenue for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 to be between $1.35-$1.45 million, which is approximately 17%-25% higher than the $1.15 million in revenue reported in the previous quarter, primarily driven by the growth of the Kodak Baby product category. Subject to raising additional working capital financing in the amount of approximately US$5 million (see below), the Company expects to generate approximately $8-9 million in revenues for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022, primarily driven by the initial sales of our next two planned product launches, the Kodak Infinio F882 Outdoor Security Monitor and the Motorola Moto Watch 100. With the additional products planned to launch in early 2022, the Company expects to generate revenue for calendar 2022 in the $50-60 million range. See “Presentation of Financial Information” and “Forward-Looking Statements”.

As at September 30, 2021, the Company has:

Cash on hand of approximately $1.0 million.

Finished goods on order valued at approximately $4.6 million. Sale of finished goods on order goods are expected to generate revenue in the range of 2-2.5 times the inventory value.

Current outstanding debt of approximately $3.1 million, comprised of:



Founder loans in aggregate of $1.6 million bearing a 4.5% interest rate with staggered maturities occurring before March 2023; and US$1.25 million drawn on the facility with Choco Up with a maturity in May 2022.





As global supply chain issues have increasingly constrained the Company’s working capital, recent share price declines also resulted in the Company having to repay outstanding convertible notes in cash (rather than issuing shares on maturity) and in warrants expiring out of the money (with no proceeds being paid to the Company). As of the date hereof, the Company has 22,713,055 common shares issued and outstanding and 30,548,648 common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

The Company is currently evaluating a number of potential financing alternatives that are intended to address the Company’s working capital and other financing needs and support the Company’s product launches and sales. See “Forward-Looking Statements”.

Long Term Growth Strategy

Since the completion of its public listing in June 2021 and in furtherance of its growth strategies, the Company has made the following progress:

Executed a 6-year contract extension with Kodak to continue to build out the Kodak Smart Home line of products. This agreement outlines the future development plans for new products to be developed by CE Brands which will be sold globally under the Kodak Smart Home brand.



Our best-selling product, the Kodak Cherish C525 smart baby monitor has been enhanced with additional features and is back in stock in our best-selling region(s) just this week. Our next new product, the Kodak Infinio F882, a new, battery powered Smart Home outdoor security camera is scheduled to begin production in November 2021.

Signed 1 year contract extension with Motorola, currently expires December 2025.



Our newest smartwatch, the Moto Watch 100, which is designed for an entry level price point, is scheduled to begin mass production in November 2021. With several major retailers in line for initial orders to test the product, we believe the Motorola brand coupled with an affordable premium feeling smartwatch has the potential to be a truly disruptive product.

Signed term sheet agreement with LifeQ, Inc. for Bio Age services, LifeQ brand including revenue sharing for premium services for LifeQ connected devices.

Executed a master supply agreement with Shenzhen Aoni Electronic Co., Ltd (“Aoni”). Based in Shenzhen, China, Aoni is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of wireless cameras and operates its own state-of-the-art factory including sophisticated facilities such as Cloud Service Lab, SMT machines and professional manufacturing workshops. The Shenzhen factory will initially be utilized to advance production of the additional Smart Home video security product lines.



About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand​ licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities​. With sales today ​in​ over 70 countries, our innovative, ​highly ​repeatable process, which we call the “CE Method​”,​ has created ​an ​optimal growth ​path for CE Brands to be the premier global licensed brand manufacturer.

