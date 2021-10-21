Capital City Bank Group Chairman, President and CEO Among Florida 500 Named One of Florida’s Most Influential Leaders by Florida Trend Magazine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group Chairman, President and CEO Bill Smith has been named to Florida Trend Magazine’s prestigious Florida 500, which highlights the state’s top leaders in several economic sectors. Smith was selected one of only 54 of Florida’s most influential executives in the Finance & Insurance category. The 2021 issue is the fourth annual Florida 500 edition and Smith’s second consecutive appearance.

“It is an honor to be among these distinguished Floridians,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman, president and CEO. “The Capital City Bank way of doing business has for more than 126 years been about making a difference in the communities we call home. It is an enduring hallmark of our organization and a higher calling shared by our associates. As the seventh chief executive to serve the Bank and our hometowns, I have the privilege of following in the footsteps of great community and business leaders and proud to continue that legacy of leadership.”



The annual Florida 500 list, created by Florida Trend, is the product of a year-long research initiative by the editors, resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders across major industries. Florida 500 categories include: Agriculture, Arts/Entertainment, Education, Energy, Finance/Insurance, Hospitality/Tourism, Information/Tech/Media, Law, Life Sciences, Living Legends, Manufacturing, Philanthropy/Non-Profits, Professional Services, Real Estate, Retail/Wholesale and Transportation. The editorial department makes final selections.



To view the complete list of winners and more about this program, visit https://floridatrend500.com.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and life insurance. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.



