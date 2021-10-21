Xebec Receives EU Research Grant to Design and Build 1 MW Electrolyser System for Production of Sustainable Liquid Fuels

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that it has received a research grant to design and manufacture a new type of electrolyser system. Under the ECO2Fuel consortium, the total approved budget of €20.1 million (CAD $28.9 million) will be shared among partners to execute the project which aims to convert captured CO2 and water with renewable electricity into sustainable liquid fuels. Xebec has been tasked with designing and building the industrial size 1 MW-class system that will also integrate technologies from other consortium partners which include De Nora, RWE Power, DLR, VITO and Ariema.



“As we continue the energy transition, new technologies and solutions will need to be developed to decarbonize energy, mobility and industry. We are ecstatic to be participating in this large EU project as the designer and manufacturer of the world’s first low temperature industrial 1 MW system that will create renewable alcohol fuels such as methanol and ethanol. Our selection ultimately showcases the unique and breadth of expertise we have in hydrogen, electrolysis and CO2 capture, and we look forward to getting this unit into production and testing it with our partners,” said Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with seven manufacturing facilities, ten Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

