ChampionX Expands Digital Offering with Launch of Spotlight EDGE™, the First and Only Microsoft Azure Certified Device for Hazardous Environments

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today that its Spotlight EDGE™ has received Microsoft’s “Azure Certified Device” and “Edge Managed” certifications. The device is the only Class 1 Division 2 and ATEX finished product featured in the Microsoft Azure Certified Device Catalog.



“With Microsoft Azure Device certification of Spotlight, our customers can deploy a scalable and modular solution that optimizes cost, increases edge computing and analytics, and provides a fit-for-purpose solution to meet business requirements,” said Ali Raza, senior vice president and chief digital officer for ChampionX. “The low-powered edge device supports multiple communication protocols such as LTE, Bluetooth, DUST, and Wireless HART to name a few. Spotlight enables legacy and new users to participate in a connected and smart ecosystem. Securing this certification demonstrates our team’s continued commitment to drive technology with impact across our businesses in support of our customers’ efficiency and sustainability goals.”

Spotlight EDGE utilizes advanced industrial hardware security features such as on-board TPM (Trusted Platform Module) and SIM eSIM, along with multiple connectivity protocols to leverage hyper-connectivity environments.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Microsoft and Azure are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

