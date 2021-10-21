Nurix Therapeutics to Participate in the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Nurix’s president and chief executive officer Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., and Nurix’s chief scientific officer Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., will participate in several sessions of the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Summit, which will be held virtually October 26-29, 2021.



Details of Nurix’s presentations:

Tuesday, October 26

Pre-Conference Workshop: TPD 101: Invigorate Your Knowledge of Targeted Protein Degradation

Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., CSO, Nurix

8:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, October 27

Oral Session: Clinical Update on Degraders in the Clinic, Key Learnings & Future Directions

Turning Degraders into Drugs – NX-2127 & NX-5948

Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO

11:45 a.m. ET

Panel Discussion: The Next Wave of Therapeutics: Applications of Protein Degradation for Oncology & Beyond

Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D.

12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 28

Panel Discussion: Expanding Diversity & Inclusion in Targeted Protein Degradation Field

Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D.

9:30 a.m. ET

