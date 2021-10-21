NEWRACOM Opens Local Sales Office in Taiwan

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWRACOM, a fabless semiconductor company and supplier of IoT-enabled Wi-Fi SoCs, today announces the opening of its sales office in Taipei, Taiwan (Republic of China).

This new office will closely support local customers in Taiwan and China's market and expand the Southeast Asian footprint. Since there is the emerging demand for chipset supply, technical supports, and partnerships in those local markets, the new office will establish a foothold to promote product awareness and sales. NEWRACOM also expects to build a solid Wi-Fi HaLow ecosystem in collaboration with a local wireless module and IoT-enabled device manufacturers. In addition, the company's growing presence in worldwide markets will position NEWRACOM at the forefront of IoT wireless communication.

"Taiwan and China have the most vibrant IoT markets in the world," says Dr. Sok Kyu Lee, CEO of NEWRACOM, "As the world's first Wi-Fi HaLow enabler, NEWRACOM is excited to continue expanding our presence in the region and is ready to offer flexible Wi-Fi SoC solutions to address our customers' unique requirements closely.

NEWRACOM is currently operating a main office in Irvine, CA, U.S., and two sales offices in Seoul, South Korea, and Taipei, Taiwan.

About NEWRACOM

NEWRACOM, Inc., located in Lake Forest, CA, U.S., has rapidly become a leading developer and supplier of IoT-enabled wireless connectivity chipsets. We specialize in providing a broad range of Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11ah and IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) that covers various connectivity needs in our lives. With our extensive and diverse Wi-Fi solutions, NEWRACOM enables customers with a "one-stop-shop," offering a comprehensive solution that can serve multiple IoT applications including Smart Grid, Wearables, Smart Home and Office, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation. For more information, please visit online at http://www.newracom.com.

