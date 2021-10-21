New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Transplant Type ; Disease Indication ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176768/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of eye diseases causing corneal blindness and significant rise in elderly population. However, the high cost of ophthalmology surgeries and devices is hindering the market growth.

According to American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021, there is a high demand for corneal donors around the world as ~10 million people need corneal transplants.However, the number of transplant recipients greatly exceeds the availability of corneal tissues.



In densely populated counties, such as India, patients with blind cornea wait for corneal transplants for more than 6 months. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, ~6.8 million people across the country have poor vision in one eye, and ~1 million people have both their eyes with poor vision, caused by corneal diseases. In 2019, corneal blindness affected ~120,000 people India, and by the end of 2020, it is estimated to have 10.6 million cases of unilateral corneal blindness. The country needs ~250,000 corneas each year; however, the total number of corneas donated each year is ~25,000. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, about 25,000 corneal transplantation procedures are performed every year against a requirement of one million dollars. Thus, the shortage of corneal donors, in contrast with the high prevalence of corneal blindness, is expected to provide high growth opportunities for corneal implant manufacturers.

The artificial cornea and corneal implant market, by type, is segmented into human cornea and artificial cornea.The human cornea segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market in 2021.



However, the artificial cornea segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on transplant type, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, and others.



The penetrating keratoplasty segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.However, the endothelial keratoplasty segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The artificial cornea and corneal implant market, based on disease indication, is segmented into Fuchs’ Dystrophy, keratoconus, fungal keratitis, and others. The Fuchs’ Dystrophy segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. However, the fungal keratitis segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ASCs, and others. The specialty clinics and ASCs segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on artificial cornea and corneal implant market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________