Aircraft Wheels MRO Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Wheel Type, Aircraft Type, and Technology

As per a report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the total number of airline passengers in 2020 was 1.8 billion, while the number reached 2.4 billion at the end of April 2021. The growing demand for passenger airline services results in extended flying hours of aircraft and frequent landing and takeoffs. The extended operational hours of aircraft lead to a greater risk of wear and tear on aircraft wheels, subsequently underlining the need for a more frequent wheel retrofitting. In addition, major airline companies worldwide are expanding their aircraft fleets to meet the escalating demand for airline services. In October 2019, Indigo Airlines decided to extend its aircraft fleet size and ordered 300 Airbus 320 neo aircraft. The increasing aircraft fleet size is further fueling the businesses of aircraft wheels MRO companies.



Key companies in the aircraft wheels MRO market include AAR CORP; AEROREPAIR CORP.; AEROSPACE MRO CO., LTD..; AIR ATLANTA AVIASERVICES; AMETEK. INC.; LUFTHANSA TECHNIK; RöDER PRäZISION GMBH; TECHNIC AVIATION; TP AEROSPACE; and WORLD AERO. The report also comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share.



