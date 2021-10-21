Brian Rainboth appointed SYSPRO Americas CEO to drive growth strategy across the region

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, today announced the appointment of Brian Rainboth to the position of Americas CEO. Brian joined SYSPRO in February 2020 as CEO for Canada, where he successfully implemented the SYSPRO business strategy and expanded SYSPRO’s footprint within the country. Brian will continue to deliver value to our SYSPRO customers and partners across the Americas and play a strategic role in enabling SYSPRO to collaborate with manufacturers and distributors as they embrace their digital transformation journey. Scott Hebert remains in his role as CEO of SYSPRO USA and will work closely with Brian to accelerate SYSPRO’s growth within the region. A new leader for Canada will be appointed at the appropriate time.



“As part of SYSPRO’s long-term growth strategy, we have segmented the business into three distinct regions: APAC, EMEA and now the Americas,” said Phil Duff, CEO of SYSPRO. “In his new role, Brian will build on his success as CEO of SYSPRO Canada to accelerate growth across the Americas region and increase our footprint among distributors and manufacturers in that market. With Brian leading the Americas, I’m confident that SYSPRO’s customers and partners will continue to experience the highest levels of support and service, while continuing to increase value for their businesses.”

Brian is a lauded IT industry leader with over 25 years of experience building and transforming successful teams. His in-depth experience and knowledge of digital transformation enables him to better understand the specific needs and challenges facing customers and partners with the clear objective of ensuring their success.

“SYSPRO is well known for speaking the language of our customers and providing them with solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of their specific industries,” Rainboth said. “As a result, they see faster ROI from their ERP investment, and they get a flexible platform that will easily incorporate new technologies, scale and adapt as the business grows. Our talented teams in both the US and Canada, combined with the region’s growth potential, present us with a tremendous opportunity to work more effectively together, deliver faster and grow the business.”

