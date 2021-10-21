American Green™, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) Introduces the First Cannabis and CBD Vending Machine That Can Positively Identify Over-21 Customers

PHOENIX, AZ, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) president David G. Gwyther announced that its new age-identifying and facial recognition software is installed and fully operational in the American Green Xpress™ (AGX) Cannabis and CBD vending machines. American Green is currently the only company in the world combining superior facial recognition with age confirmation thus allowing the purchase of cannabis, CBD, or Alcohol products to users over the legal age in particular jurisdictions which allow these transactions. The AI-powered 21-and-over age-identity verification, and authorization software automatically runs the facial recognition for the AGX’s initial customer onboarding process.



According to American Green president, David G. Gwyther, “This is a groundbreaking day for American Green and our American Green Xpress. It has taken us six years of constant improvement and development to get to this point. We are excited that the software is now up and running in the AGX. We have been working with our specialized tech suppliers for 6 months on this specific upgrade and projected that we would be able to launch the AGX using the new software by November 1, and we have met our goal. Next, our company plans to be first-to-market with our autonomous sign up, age-verifying, best-of-breed, American Green Xpress with all of its accompanying features and benefits. I fully expect that the company will meet this goal too.”

Our one-of-a-kind AGX Cannabis and CBD vending machine with facial recognition and vein reader verification is now available for sale, lease, or revenue-share agreements throughout the United States. Lindel Creed, American Green’s head of automated development, says, “The sales and marketing opportunities for the American Green Xpress (AGX) have expanded tremendously in the 21-and-over age-restricted products arena. The ease of Cannabis- and CBD-vended sales within the AGX are now fortified with a powerful software combination. Facial recognition and age-identifying breakthrough technology is married to the company’s proprietary software and creates one of the world’s finest automated vending options. I feel that American Green and their technology partner, PanPacific International, have risen to the forefront of the vending vertical market space.”

A customer is now able to get cannabis directly from the AGX without any human assistance as long as that location is legally licensed for cannabis sales. When cannabis becomes fully legal in the USA, which American Green predicts will happen within the next 2 calendar years, the AGX machines might be seen at an ever-increasing number of high foot traffic locations. Depending on local laws, customers may now be able to purchase alcohol and CBD from the AGX outside of convenience stores, grocery stores, and at sports stadiums. You will also be able to purchase other age-restricted products at gas stations, casinos, or even some airports.

How the American Green Xpress Works

First-time AGX customers may enroll in the program right at the AGX. The process to purchase age-restricted items is easy and quick. The customer scans their driver’s license into their phone, and then shows it to the camera on the AGX. The AGX verifies whether the customer ID is authentic while comparing that photo with facial recognition it “sees” on the AGX’s camera while confirming that the customer is “live” at the machine. The AGX approves (or rejects) the customer upon the completion of the biometric verification process. The now-verified person lays their index finger atop the AGX’s biometric finger vein reader where the vein print is read and matched with the new customer’s other biometric date. If a new AGX customer passes all of the AGX’s protocols, they will then be enrolled and can purchase any age-restricted products in the AGX immediately. The next time a previously enrolled person visits the AGX in their network, all they have to do is insert their finger into the biometric finger vein reader to have full access to purchase anything in the machine. Vein readers have been proven to be many times more accurate than fingerprint readers for this purpose.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

