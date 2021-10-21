New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acute Lung Injury Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy and End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176764/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of therapies is hampering the market growth.



The degeneration of various cells or tissues with age leads to a greater risk of multiple diseases.Elderly people are more prone to get affected by the failure of organs such as the lungs, heart, and kidney.



This is mainly ascribed to the changes in the composition and metabolic activities in the ecosystem of the aging human body.With the increasing age, the organ system efficiency decreases, leading to diseases such as respiratory diseases and other infections.



Thus, ALI is correlated with increased morbidity and mortality in the aging population. Also, age is generally reported as a risk factor for the growth of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).



According to the statistics from the United Nations (UN) Global Population Prospects for 2019, the world population is projected to grow by two billion over the next 30 years, to reach 9.7 billion by 2050 from 7.7 billion in 2019, and the world’s elderly population is already on the rise. Along with developed countries such as the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and Japan, developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea are experiencing significant growth in the geriatric population. The world’s population is aging; over 65s are expected to account for 1 in 6 of the population by 2050, increasing from 1 in 11 in 2019. With a strong association between aging and increased incidence of diseases—including respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and acute infection—thorough research on the impact of disease risk and severity will be necessary to manage the health of an ever-aging population effectively. The growth of the geriatric population in these countries is driven by improved healthcare facilities and better healthcare services, which has resulted in increased life expectancy. Thus, the growing aging population worldwide is among the major driving factors for the acute lung injury market.



Based on therapy, the acute lung injury market is segmented into mechanical ventilation, fluid management, pharmacotherapy, and adjunctive procedures.In 2021, the mechanical ventilation segment accounted for the largest market share in the global acute lung injury market.



The segment’s growth is attributed to the fact that mechanical ventilation in acute lung injury (ALI) aims to maintain oxygen while avoiding its toxicity and complications associated with the ventilation.



Based on end user, the acute lung injury market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR (4.9%) of the market during the forecast period.

