Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Colombia Dreams Marijuana (CDM)

Miami, FL, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC:AZFL) advised its shareholders today that a Memorandum of Understanding has been completed and signed for the acquisition of 51% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Colombia Dreams Marijuana (CDM), a Colombian company based out of Ciénaga, Magdalena. CDM is fully licensed in Colombia and dedicated to the cultivation, product manufacturing and distribution of High-CBD Hemp and Medical Marijuana flower, and its many derivative products. Formal acquisition agreements will be signed this week.



Since 2016, CDM ( www.cdmcolombia.co ) has focused primarily on the research and development of home grown hybrid cannabis plant genetics, keeping the company a step above its local competition. The company has developed hybrid genetics that are testing to some of the highest cannabinoid content levels found anywhere in Colombia. CDM breeds several strains of hybrid genetics, producing an active fully licensed femenized seed bank in several promising strains and then utilizing the home bred seeds to further develop super mothers and clones customized to the local climate and other environmental factors for their cultivation outdoors. These unique genetics have positioned CDM to become an important supplier of original top-shelf cannabis products that include: Medical Marijuana and High-CBD flower, high cannabinoid content oils, standardized and femenized seeds, food supplements, pain balms, creams, lubricants and cosmetics.

AZFL CEO Ricardo Cortez stated: “I am thrilled to make this announcement as we continue to take important steps towards establishing our company as a leader in the industry with focus on gaining a market share of the emerging markets here in South Florida and overseas. Colombia is an incredibly biodiverse country that possesses the most favorable climate, PH in the water and soil, natural irrigation systems and the perfect light, temperature and humidity mix—mother nature’s kitchen at its finest. These elements are the foundation that make these unique Colombian strains of the highest quality and chemical content found anywhere and the Colombian cannabis crops a step above most of the rest of the world.”

Cortez further expressed: “CDM has built an experienced management team, own all of the most important licenses and production farms and have an active agreement with the National University of Colombia that allows for industry-leading scientists to form part of their research and development team.”

“At CDM we had for some time now been searching for an organization that shares our common vision for the future of the cannabis business in Colombia. I am confident that our combined efforts with the AZFL team will result in the production of innovative cannabis products in Colombia that in turn will develop interesting global markets,” said CDM’s CEO Jairo Danilo Moreno.

Moreno went on to say, “CDM’s production centers are located in Guamo, Tolima and Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta where some of the world’s best cropping locations for cannabis are found with historically proven results. Our properties are in the same region where during the 1970s, Colombia became the largest exporter of native Marijuana strains to the world markets that were not covered then by the laws and regulations that our country has in place today—and has completely legalized the activity.”

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd.—headquartered in Miami, FL—is a natural resources company dedicated to the research and development of innovative products and projects to process Industrial Hemp into legal cannabinoid concentrations that include High CBD, THC-Free and Delta-8 products. The company also promotes the sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforest state of Amazonas, in Brazil, and sustainable projects that promote the certification and sale of carbon credits from the registered preservation of rainforest properties in areas that UN studies reveal to be in danger of extinction. In 2017, the company shifted gears to concentrate their efforts on growing, harvesting and research and development of Industrial Hemp and related derivative products in the U.S.A. for market both domestically and internationally. In 2021, the company is building a state-of-the-art high CBD Hemp extraction facility in Miami, FL The laboratory titled Green America Laboratories is dedicated to the production of premium bulk T-Free cannabinoid concentrates. Amazonas Florestal's goal is to become a leader in the field of cannabinoid extractions, serving labs in the USA and overseas that use these distillates as raw material for human and animal health/wellness and beauty products.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Email: info@azflamerica.com

Website: http://azflamerica.com

