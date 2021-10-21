By 2026, Construction Chemicals Market Size Signifying 7.5% CAGR, Will Reach USD 62 Bn, Globally: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Construction Chemicals Market By Product (Concrete Admixture, Concrete adhesives, and Concrete sealants) and By End-user (Non-residential & infrastructure and Residential): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the research report, the global construction chemicals market in 2019 was approximately USD 37 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 62 Billion by 2026.”

Global Construction Chemicals Market: Overview

Construction chemicals are specialty materials that are critical for sustainable buildings and energy conservation, increase the longevity of buildings and further enhance environmental hazards. Construction chemicals are chemical compounds used to change the properties of construction materials. Such chemicals reduce the water consumption of buildings. They have an important role to play in improving general construction and non-construction efficiency. Such chemicals can be divided into different product categories, including concrete products, building sticks, screens, and protective coatings. Polymers are the primary raw materials used in almost every chemical building formulation. The chemical manufacturer, the retailer of industrial construction materials, and the end-user are always working together to produce the right product.

Industry Major Market Players

3M

Arkema Group

Ashland

BASF SE

Bolton Group

Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty Ltd

Chryso SAS

CICO Group

Conmix Ltd

DowDuPont

Fosroc Inc.

Franklin International

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

LafargeHolcim

MAPEI SpA

MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd

Nouryon

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

Thermax Global

Global Construction Chemicals Market: Growth Factors

Infrastructure is the most lucrative chemical building market in the world. Despite the development and urban planning that drives the need for sustainable infrastructure and environmentally friendly goods, this is the first choice for new entrants. Likewise, chemical products, such as concrete mixtures, help to minimize the amount of cement and water normally required during construction. Construction chemicals are needed to meet the needs of the growing world population and of the urbanization in question. Increasing demands for earthquake-resistant structures around the Asia Pacific Fire Ring and North and Latin America's East Coast as well as Europe's and Asia Pacific's Alpide Belt would boost market demand for robust and weather-resistant structures and infrastructures.

Global Construction Chemicals Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 37 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 62 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 7.5% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players 3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE, Bolton Group, Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty Ltd, Chryso SAS, CICO Group, and Others Segments Covered Types, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

On the basis of Product, concrete admixture dominated the market in 2019, the concrete admixtures are components added to the concrete blend before or during the blending. This segment is forecasted to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its properties such as changing the characteristics of hardened concrete, thus improving its performance during the process of mixing, healing, carrying, etc.

Based on the end-user, the residential segment held the leading market share in 2019 for the global construction chemical industry. This segment is projected to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for residential housing in rural as well as urban areas.

The building chemical industry is powered solely by multinational construction and infrastructure development operations worldwide. The fast-growing Asia-Pacific construction industry, led by China and India, will have a significant impact on product demand during the forecast period. The growing demand for earthquake-resistant structures around the Asia Pacific Fire Ring and the East Coast of North and Latin America, along with Europe and the Asia Pacific Alpine Belt, is increasing the market demand for more weather-proof structures and installations.

The Construction Chemicals market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Construction Chemicals industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

By region, Asia Pacific held the majority of shares in 2019, and this segment is anticipated to bolster even more throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributable to the rising population in this region combined with increasing income, and urbanization.

Browse the full “Construction Chemicals Market By Product (Concrete Admixture, Concrete adhesives, and Concrete sealants) and By End-user (Non-residential & infrastructure and Residential): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716

This report segments the construction chemicals market as follows:

Global Construction chemicals Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Concrete Admixture

Concrete adhesives

Concrete sealants

Global Construction chemicals Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Non-residential & infrastructure

Residential

