INFINITY MINING IPO SPIN-OUT UPDATE: Sale and Purchase Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that on 18 October 2021, Infinity Mining Limited (Infinity) (previously named Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd) entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Zanil Pty Ltd (Zanil) and Alec Charles Pointon (Pointon) to acquire 100% of the Central Goldfields Tenements detailed in the table below, situated in and around the Leonora region, approximately ~220 km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. The vending of the Central Goldfields Tenements into Infinity under the Sale and Purchase Agreement is a key value component of the planned listing of Infinity on ASX this year.

Tenement ID Project Status Holder Area M37/1349 Victor Bore Live Alec Pointon 15.37155 Ha P37/8278^ Barlow’s Gully Live Alec Pointon 200 Ha M37/983 Chicago Live Zanil Pty Ltd 38 Ha P37/8310^ Great Northern Workings Live Zanil Pty Ltd 134 Ha P37/8325 Camel Live Zanil Pty Ltd 191 Ha P37/8376 Victor Bore Live Alec Pointon 180 Ha P37/8468 Craig's Rest~ Live Zanil Pty Ltd 138 Ha P37/8571 Specking Patch Live Alec Pointon 108.69 Ha P37/9162 Coppermine Live Zanil Pty Ltd 111 Ha E37/1442 Craig's Rest~ Live Alec Pointon 1 Block M37/1360# Great Northern Workings Pending Zanil Pty Ltd 134 Ha M37/1359# Barlow’s Gully Pending Alec Pointon 200 Ha ^ Application submitted for conversion to Mining Lease (#) ~ Formerly "Garden Well"

The conditions precedent which must be satisfied or waived prior to completion of the purchase by Infinity are:

(a) ASX granting conditional approval for the Purchaser (Infinity) to be admitted to the official list of ASX; (b) all necessary Ministerial Consents to the transfer of the granted Tenements being given under the Mining Act; (c) all necessary third-party consents to the Disposal of a Seller’s rights have been obtained; and (d) Infinity receiving any necessary approvals.

The conditions precedent must be satisfied by the end date of 31 December 2021 otherwise either party may terminate the Sale and Purchase Agreement by notice to the other. Completion will occur within 5 business days after the conditions precedent listed above have been satisfied or waived, or such other date agreed by the parties acting reasonably.



The total consideration payable by Infinity for the purchase of the Central Goldfields Tenements will be 20,000,000 shares in Infinity at a deemed price of A$0.20 per share, resulting in an aggregate value of the consideration of A$4,000,000. The shares will be allocated between Zanil and Pointon as follows:

(a) Zanil will receive 10,000,000 shares in Infinity, representing a value of A$2,000,000 (exclusive of GST) (b) Pointon will receive 10,000,000 shares in Infinity, representing a value of A$2,000,000 (exclusive of GST).

The Sale and Purchase Agreement otherwise contains provisions considered standard for an agreement of its nature (including requirements for assignment of contracts to the buyer affecting the relevant Tenements, pre-completion rights and obligations, representations, warranties and confidentiality provisions.)

