SPAR Group Elects Mr. Sean M. Whelan and Mr. Michael Wager to its Board of Directors

AUBURN HILL, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (" SPAR Group ") board of directors (the Board ") has elected Sean M. Whelan and Michael Wager to the Board, effective October 14, 2021.

Mr. Sean M. Whelan is currently the Chief Executive Officer, and was previously the Chief Financial Officer, for Encore Rehabilitation Services. Mr. Whelan has also held the Chief Financial Officer role for several other public and private companies including Smile America Partners, Bedrock Manufacturing, LLC, Diplomat Pharmacy and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Mr. Whelan is currently a Board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee with Zomedica Corp (NYSE American: ZOM) and also a Board member with OptioRx; he previously served as an Executive Board member with Diplomat Pharmacy and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Mr. Whelan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree and his Master of Accounting Degree at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and is a CPA.

Mr. Michael Wager is an attorney who has specialized in securities, reorganizations, M&A and regulatory compliance throughout his career. Mr. Wager is currently a Senior Counsel with Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP serving in an advisory role and the Chief Strategy Officer for Byrna Technologies. Mr. Wager is also currently a member of the board and serves as the Chairman of the Audit and Governance Committees for Michael Anthony Holdings. Mr. Wager earned his Bachelor of Arts, Political Science Degree at the American University, College of Public Affairs, his Master of Arts, Political Science Degree at Columbia University, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and his Juris Doctor Degree at New York University School of Law.

Mr. Robert G. Brown, SPAR Group's Chairman, said “I am pleased to welcome both Sean and Michael to the board at this exciting time for SPAR Group. Sean brings deep financial acumen and a track record of success and Michael brings decades of experience in governance and strategy. This combination of skills will be of immense value to SPAR Group’s Board.”

As a result of the appointments of Mr. Whelan and Mr. Wager as directors and other determinations made by the Board, on October 20, 2021, Nasdaq confirmed that SPAR Group is now in compliance with Nasdaq's majority independent Board and Audit Committee requirements.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group is a global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses.

For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, view, target or estimate, may, will, should, predict, possible, potential, continue, or strategy, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding our plans and expectations regarding Distribution Center resource market needs. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Business, ” Risk Factors," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 31, 2021, our First Amendment to that Annual Report filed on April 29, 2021, our amended Proxy Statement filed on July 20, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release update or publicize any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.