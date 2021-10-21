Azuga Launches Fleet Sustainability Service

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuga , the fleet telematics company, announces the launch of its fleet sustainability service. Via a partnership with GreenPrint , Azuga customers can certify their fleet vehicles are carbon neutral. The entire process receives independent, third-party attestation and customers will receive impact reports and carbon offset certificates indicating the environmental benefit from their participation.



Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., and one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonize. Azuga’s fleet sustainability service makes it easy and cost-effective for businesses to reduce their carbon impact and demonstrate corporate responsibility. The service also helps companies improve existing sustainability initiatives and reach carbon neutrality and net-zero goals.

GreenPrint specializes in sustainability programs for carbon-intensive businesses, especially in the oil and gas, and transportation industries. GreenPrint has neutralized over 10 million metric tons of carbon from more than one million vehicles across 16 countries. Because of this scale, they can offer the best prices and easiest to implement solutions.

“We are excited to partner with Azuga and enable them to offer a suite of sustainability metrics to complement the rich data and insights they currently provide to their customers,” said Pete Davis, CEO of GreenPrint. “The Azuga Fleet Sustainability Program allows Azuga customers to take immediate action on climate change.”

Azuga customers can choose to add the fleet sustainability option for an additional monthly fee ranging from $5-$7/vehicle (certain heavy duty trucks require customized pricing). There is nothing additional a customer needs to do and no new hardware to install. GreenPrint receives data from Azuga to calculate total emissions and then invests in carbon offsets to make the vehicles certified carbon neutral.

The Azuga service is open to any Azuga customer and fleets of all sizes. Azuga intends to initially promote the program to enterprise accounts and larger SMB customers that may have greater pressures around ESG performance from investors and corporate customers.

“The cost of ignoring this issue from a supplier and consumer perspective is growing by the day,” said Ananth Rani, CEO at Azuga. “Our service is more cost-effective than anything a company could do on its own and provides them a significant competitive advantage. We’re excited to help our customers meet their sustainability goals.”

About Azuga

Azuga was founded with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga, a Bridgestone company, is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 5,500 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprises. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.

About GreenPrint

GreenPrint is a global environmental technology company, offering sustainability as a service with patent-protected programs that deliver environmental impact and bottom-line results. An Inc. 5000 company and a member of 1% Percent for the Planet, GreenPrint’s turnkey offerings help companies meet sustainability goals while increasing brand value and customer loyalty – making it easy for businesses to do well by doing good. GreenPrint, A Public Benefit Corporation, is on pace to offset over 30 million metric tons of carbon by 2025.

