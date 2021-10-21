TeleSign to Discuss Next-Gen Digital Identity and Fraud Prevention at Money 20/20 USA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: TeleSign , the leading provider of digital identity and engagement solutions, is gearing up to attend Money 20/20 USA . The company’s Vice President, Data & Identity Solutions, Guillaume Bourcy , is attending to discuss fintech and tech trends related to payment fraud and the future of fraud prevention, digital IDs, and more. Bourcy will dive into topics such as, best practices for preventing the dramatic increase in account takeovers, contactless payment security measures in today’s world, and why mobile banking identity theft is at a critical juncture .

WHO: Guillaume Bourcy, Vice President, Data & Identity Solutions, TeleSign

WHEN: October 24-27, 2021

WHERE: TeleSign Booth Number and Location: Booth #2329;

located in between the Utopia and Garden Lounge



Money 20/20 USA Show Location: The Venetian | The Palazzo and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, NV. Address: 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

WHY: Founded by payments and fintech veterans from Google, TSYS and Citi, Money 20/20 brings C-level executives, renowned speakers, innovators, and disruptors from across the world who drive change in the future of money. Many of the world’s most trusted brands rely on TeleSign to secure onboarding, maintain account integrity, prevent fraud, and streamline customer engagement. Money 20/20 enables TeleSign to showcase the latest in digital identity and programmable communications advancements.