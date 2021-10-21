Asset Marketing Services Releases Innovative Silver Collectible Round to Meet Consumer Interest

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Marketing Services, LLC , a retailer of coins, currency, and other collectibles, has released an Aztec-themed round as part of its initiative to offer innovative, high-demand products via partnerships in the numismatics industry.

Specializing in high-quality collectibles since 1984, Asset Marketing Services (AMS) leverages relationships with select mints to develop its own unique collectibles that respond to customers' demand. AMS markets to consumers via online retail sites ModernCoinMart.com, GovMint.com, and LPM.hk.

"We believe in catering to our customers. So, it feels great that we're able to create and offer our own collectibles," said Robert Wilkie, Vice President of Product Development at AMS. "Different collectors are into different things, and I love knowing we have the opportunity to provide them with something that fits into their collection."

Noting a strong interest from collectors for similar inventory with detailed designs and ties to history, AMS created the new Silver Cursed Aztec round. The collectible is available for purchase at ModernCoinMart and GovMint.com .

The silver collectible was curated with collectors of Aztec memorabilia in mind, and many features are similar to those found on other Aztec-inspired items. It is already in the top 55 of items sold on ModernCoinMart's website this year.

With the development of new coins, Asset Marketing Services is setting itself apart in the market. Providing consumers with an inventory ranging from modern U.S. Mint releases to ancient coins dating back more than 2,000 years, AMS is proud to leverage strong numismatic partnerships to create unique products like the Cursed Aztec round.

About Asset Marketing Services, LLC

Since 1984, Asset Marketing Services, LLC (AMS) has provided collectors, history buffs & others with the finest numismatic products. Its brands , GovMint.com, ModernCoinMart, and LPM.hk, combine to make one of the largest direct-to-consumer marketers of coins.

