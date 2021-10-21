Solid Biosciences to Participate at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Ilan Ganot, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Morris, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of this fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, under the Events page accessible here: https://investors.solidbio.com/news-and-events/events. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.



Investor Contact:

David Carey

FINN Partners

212-867-1768

David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Caitlin Lowie

Solid Bio

607-423-3219

clowie@solidbio.com

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

FINN Partners

917-497-2867

Erich.Sandoval@finnpartners.com