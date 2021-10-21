Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Quebec, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes Converge’s ability to provide proven technology and expertise to help clients successfully move to AWS, including all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration, and operations.



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the cloud company established the AWS Competency Program to help clients identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with vast industry experience and expertise. Attaining AWS Migration Competency differentiates Converge as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven client success with specific focus on cloud migration assessments & delivery, hybrid cloud solutions, and application modernization use cases. To receive this designation, APN members must be profoundly skilled in AWS and deliver solutions seamlessly.

“Converge is very proud to have achieved AWS Migration Competency Status and to continue strengthening our relationship with AWS,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “Converge’s complementary advanced analytics practice and application development expertise drives our migrate to modernize philosophy. Our team’s ability to leverage the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides, consistently allows us to best solve our clients’ migration needs. This status reflects the hard work of Converge AWS Migration practice.”

Converge is proud to be one of a select group of APN members in North America to have achieved AWS Migration Competency and VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency with VMware. Converge can provide end-to-end migration consulting & services for VMware Cloud on AWS including Managed Services.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com. You can also visit https://convergetp.com/aws-migrate-to-modernize/ or https://convergetp.com/vmware-cloud-on-aws/ for more details on Converge’s AWS practice.



