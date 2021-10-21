Wi-Fi Alliance® enhances consistent Quality of Service for latency-sensitive Wi-Fi® applications

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED QoS Management™ is a certification program from Wi-Fi Alliance® that allows more granular Quality of Service (QoS) management in home, public, and enterprise environments to further improve the user experience with latency-sensitive, real-time applications, and to help ensure consistent QoS treatment across Wi-Fi® and 5G networks. Standardized mechanisms in Wi-Fi QoS Management™ allow for differentiated traffic prioritization between Wi-Fi and cellular networks to deliver an enhanced user experience with applications requiring low latency and low jitter. Wi-Fi QoS Management enhances voice-over-IP, videoconferencing, interactive gaming, X Reality (XR), Internet of Things (IoT) and healthcare monitoring.



“Wi-Fi has a powerful role today in delivering essential use cases in home and enterprise environments,” said Kevin Robinson, SVP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “There is unprecedented growth of real-time, bidirectional communication applications over Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi QoS Management delivers deterministic connectivity that allows enterprises, service providers, and users to enjoy latency-sensitive applications even in dense or challenging environments. Additionally, as more 5G networks are deployed, Wi-Fi QoS Management will help ensure consistent traffic management across Wi-Fi and cellular networks.”

Wi-Fi QoS Management includes four core features including:

Stream Classification Service (SCS): enables classification and Wi-Fi QoS treatment of specific IP flows, including flows to and from 5G core networks, allowing sensitive traffic such as gaming, voice, and video to be prioritized over bulk data traffic.

enables classification and Wi-Fi QoS treatment of specific IP flows, including flows to and from 5G core networks, allowing sensitive traffic such as gaming, voice, and video to be prioritized over bulk data traffic. Mirrored Stream Classification Service (MSCS): enables a client device to request that the access point apply specific QoS treatment of downlink IP data flows using QoS mirroring.

enables a client device to request that the access point apply specific QoS treatment of downlink IP data flows using QoS mirroring. Differentiated Service Code Point (DSCP) mapping: aligns QoS treatment across Wi-Fi and wired networks to help enable end-to-end consistency and also allows network managers to configure specific QoS policies.

aligns QoS treatment across Wi-Fi and wired networks to help enable end-to-end consistency and also allows network managers to configure specific QoS policies. Differentiated Service Code Point (DSCP) Policy: enables dynamic configuration of clients with DSCP policies for specific uplink IP traffic flows, allowing them to be marked with different DSCP values and further improving the experience with applications requiring low latency such as XR.

Hybrid workforces are becoming increasingly more common and have given renewed importance to collaboration technologies which rely on high quality Wi-Fi to deliver the best user experience with tools including video conferencing or voice-over-IP. Additionally, XR technologies are poised to bridge gaps between real and virtual worlds by improving education, onboarding, healthcare, and other advanced use cases with richer experiences. Consistent QoS treatment policies are necessary to meet the demands of these advanced use cases – most of which require data traffic to traverse multiple networks – including Wi-Fi, wired, and cellular. Wi-Fi QoS Management provides mechanisms that allow client applications to request QoS treatment, and for network managers to implement QoS policies. These mechanisms allow user devices and access points to perform differentiated prioritization, depending on the type of traffic. The result is robust service delivery and higher quality Wi-Fi, including better experiences with real-time and immersive applications, and reduced latency and jitter when online gaming or accessing interactive cloud and edge services.

For more information, please visit our website and download our technology overview and/or highlights sheet.

About Wi-Fi Alliance® | www.wi-fi.org

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 65,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

Follow Wi-Fi Alliance:

wi-fi.org/beacon

wi-fi.org/signal

facebook.com/wificertified

twitter.com/wifialliance

linkedin.com/company/wi-fi-alliance

youtube.com/wifialliance

Media Contact:

Michelle Panico

Highwire PR for Wi-Fi Alliance

wi-fi@highwirepr.com