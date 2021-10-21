SADA Enables Neustar’s Technology Transformation with Google Cloud

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, has been working with Neustar , a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, to support Neustar’s technology transformation. Via a professional services and Google Cloud commitment, the two companies have worked to increase performance, security, and sophistication of Neustar’s technology stack, including their identity resolution platform, by moving it to Google Cloud.



The multi-faceted project involves the transfer of petabytes of data and dozens of discrete application components. A dedicated team from SADA has been working with Neustar senior technical leadership to design the future state of Neustar in Google Cloud, leveraging all the advantages Google Cloud brings to complex data systems. To date, SADA has migrated petabytes of data from Neustar’s identity resolution platform to Google Cloud using over 175,000 Cloud Dataproc jobs, over 11,000 BigQuery tables, tens of thousands of Google Cloud Storage buckets, and hundreds of Dataflow jobs.

“SADA has been a dependable and trusted partner as we have executed our technology transformation which includes migrating our identity resolution platform and other key technology to Google Cloud,” stated Venkat Achanta, CTO of Neustar. “We look forward to continuing our transformation journey to create a best-in-class infrastructure strategy to support our growth objectives.”

“Neustar is rationalizing and modernizing its infrastructure, from hand-built clusters to faster, bigger data automatically with BigQuery, Dataproc, and the full ecosystem of data tools from Google Cloud,” said Miles Ward, CTO at SADA. “In our extensive joint proof of concept, we proved that Google Cloud is fast, scalable and reliable. SADA’s direct experience with petabyte-scale data warehousing, vast infrastructure normalization exercises and the kind of nuanced change management that is required to help an entire global organization take the next big step forward in its technology evolution, were all critical to SADA being selected to support Neustar’s vision of transformation.”

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, and Security that responsibly connect data on people, devices, and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com.