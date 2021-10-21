Vengo Media Network Partners with TransitScreen to Bring DOOH Media to TransitScreen Clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vengo Media Network, the leading place-based marketing tech platform offering digital out of home advertising (DOOH), announced its partnership with TransitScreen, the leading provider of real-time transit information via large format digital screens.



With people returning to work and school, either resuming or reimagining their routines, real-time transit information is once again crucial data. TransitScreen’s network is uniquely positioned to engage on-the-go residents and tenants across multi-family residential and commercial buildings in major markets. The partnership leverages Vengo’s software to add targeted content, advertising, and information to TransitScreen’s involved and active audience in top markets across the US. The opt-in program enables real estate owners to create a new, passive, high margin revenue stream.

Multi-family real estate leader AvalonBay is the first to add Vengo’s content to its existing TransitScreen deployments in its communities and leverage the platform to further connect with its residents. Karen Hollinger, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at Avalon Bay, commented, “We have strong existing partnerships with both TransitScreen and Vengo. This integrated offering creates additional value for both our properties and residents.”



“TransitScreen is the market leader, providing the best local real-time information available to activate commercial real estate and communicate with residents and tenants,” said Matt Caywood, Founder and CEO of TransitScreen. “Our partnership with Vengo brings even more options and levers to help our real estate partners customize and monetize their TransitScreen.”

“Vengo has been a leader in place-based DOOH media for many years,” said Brian Shimmerlik, CEO & Co-Founder. “This partnership extends Vengo’s core SaaS technology to activate media on partner networks through an efficient, no- to low-lift integration that easily enables digital networks to turn on additional engagement and monetization.”

About Vengo Labs

Vengo Media Network is an innovative DOOH solution, delivering engaging content and DOOH media to consumers on the go, in the places they spend time. The Vengo platform offers flexible on-demand advertising that engages consumers digitally and collects actionable opt-in data. Today, more than 1,500 Vengo kiosks and screens, in major US markets, meet consumers in the places they spend time, including fitness centers, universities, hotels and multi-family residential buildings to provide the right products and information at the right moment.

Visit www.vengolabs.com for more information about adding Vengo screens and kiosks to your locations or about advertising through our network.

About TransitScreen

Founded in 2014, TransitScreen is known for its TransitScreen® live transportation display software and CityMotion® mobile app, featuring real-time information about all mobility choices in corporate offices, commercial buildings, and multifamily apartment complexes. The company's proprietary data platform coordinates and customizes more than 3,000 data feeds of public transportation like subways and buses, shared transportation like scooters, bikeshare, and ride hailing services such as Uber, Lyft, and Via, and private transportation like shuttle buses, parking, and vanpool programs.

Based in Washington, DC, TransitScreen works with more than 1,000 customers across more than 50 cities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. To learn more about how TransitScreen can help you and your employees ensure a painless commute when you return back to the office, please visit transitscreen.com.

