Slalom Growth Continues with New Market Opening in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced its newest market opening in the city of Nashville, TN, where it aspires to make an impact partnering with companies and members of the community to redefine what’s possible and create what’s next.



General Manager Don Piluso will lead the expansion efforts after eight years successfully developing Slalom’s Southern California business and teams.

“The business landscape here reminds me of when we opened Southern California – companies with strong local ties across a range of industries who want to get the most from new technologies,” said Don Piluso, general manager. “I’m excited to build a team of colleagues who want to enjoy the Slalom lifestyle of consulting in the community in which they live.”

The company is known for its deep relationships with clients in local markets, while sharing insights across the company to bring the full breadth of its innovation to every engagement. Slalom has strong experience in consulting and advisory services for retail, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and insurance, making it an exceptional partner to help Nashville companies reach for and realize their visions.

“Every day at Slalom, we think about how to build and shape a sustainable future for our customers, our customers’ customers, our communities and ourselves,” said Brian Turner, Slalom’s executive president of the Americas. “To have someone of Don’s experience and commitment to people and clients in Nashville is a perfect fit.”

Learn more about Slalom Nashville and Don Piluso at https://www.slalom.com/culture/don-piluso-general-manager-nashville.

About Slalom:

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 41 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 11,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For six years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

