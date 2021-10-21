Bubblr Inc Appoints Head Of Communications

Bubblr Inc Announces Key Appointment of Imogen Pierce as Head of Communications

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the ethical Open Source 3.0 technology company, has appointed Imogen Pierce as Head of Communications.

Imogen Pierce has a wide range of technology and communications experience, most recently with electric vehicle and technology company Arrival Ltd. She launched Arrival on to the global media stage following its unicorn valuation and $100 million investment, successfully taking it out of ‘stealth mode’. Imogen has a passion for the intersection of future technology and society and writes extensively on the subject. Imogen has an MEng from the University of Oxford.

To advance its mission in creating a fairer internet, Bubblr Inc recently announced plans to build an Open Source platform. The Company considers marketing and communications critical to launch and scale the platform as well as attract top engineering talent.

Bubblr Inc.'s CEO, Steven Saunders, said:

“We believe that we are creating a truly game changing Open-Source Platform with the potential to transform the internet to make it fair for all users. Imogen’s experience with communicating complex technologies will be imperative to help us make Bubblr’s vision more accessible to everyone who participates online.”

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to build a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem. We're making our patented, pioneering search technology accessible through an Open Source platform. That way, we can empower developers to create new solutions for a fairer internet. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

