Calithera Biosciences to Present First Clinical Data from Development Program for Arginase Inhibitor CB-280 at NACFC 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that data from its Phase 1b trial of CB-280, the company’s investigational arginase inhibitor for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF), will be shared in a poster presentation at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC), taking place virtually November 2-5, 2021.



CB-280 has the potential to be a first-in-class orally dosed arginase inhibitor that benefits all CF patients, regardless of CFTR genotype.

Following are details of the poster presentation:

Title: A phase 1b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose escalation trial of CB-280, an arginase inhibitor, in patients with cystic fibrosis

Abstract: 529

Date/Time:

November 1, 2021: Recorded poster presentation available

November 3, 2021, 1:10-1:50 p.m. ET: Poster session with presenting authors available via live video chats

Presenter: Joel Mermis, M.D., University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS

About Calithera

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage, precision oncology biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a robust pipeline of investigational, small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic and solid tumor cancers for which there are currently limited treatment options.

Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "poised" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to Calithera’s clinical trials in cystic fibrosis for the arginase inhibitor CB-280. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or be successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera’s stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera’s business can be found in Calithera’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

